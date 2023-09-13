‘I Love The City Of Pittsburgh:’ J.J. Watt Praises The Steel City, Says He’s Enjoying Retirement

Some think the stars are aligning. Cam Heyward is hurt. T.J. Watt is a Pittsburgh Steeler. J.J. Watt just retired. The logical conclusion is that J.J. will don his cape, put on a uniform, and will lead the Steelers to victory. Right?

Not so fast, my friend.

While Watt was highly complimentary of the Steel City, he gave few signals he’s ready to put on a helmet and cleats again. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday, Watt praised Pittsburgh and how the city has treated his younger brother but made clear he’s enjoying retirement.

“I love the city of Pittsburgh,” Watt said via Awful Announcing’s Brendon Kleen. “I love the people there. I love the way they treat my brother. I love the history, the tradition, I have so much respect for that place. It’s incredible.”

The site ran with a headline pointing out that Watt never flatly said he was retired for good, and some will speculate Watt is leaving the door open. But Watt seems to be enjoying his time away from the game.

“I’m enjoying being retired,” he said. “It’s great.”

JJ Watt didn't write off a NFL return when Pat McAfee pressed him. pic.twitter.com/cZTJNnG0sg — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 13, 2023

Watt retired after the 2022 season despite having a monster year, racking up 12.5 sacks for the Arizona Cardinals. Since, he’s become part owner of the Burnley Soccer Club and joins the CBS Sports “NFL Today” crew every Sunday morning.

In the past, Watt has aggressively downplayed the idea of returning to the game, saying it would cost blank-check money for him to return. Recently, he joked he’d come back for the same price as Nick Bosa, a five-year, $170 million deal that included $50 million guaranteed. But when the Internet thought he was being serious, Watt tweeted it was all just a joke.

not enough people are understanding the joke here and it’s concerning… — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 7, 2023

Watt has said he’s done basically zero football activities since retiring early this year and isn’t anywhere near being in shape to play a football game. During his interview with McAfee, Watt confirmed he’ll join the show every Wednesday, as he did today, further highlighting his media commitments. Stranger things have happened, but he seems content moving on with life’s work.

After becoming a free agent in 2021, Watt said he briefly considered becoming a Steeler but didn’t want to take money away from T.J., who was in line for a contract extension. Instead, he signed with the Arizona Cardinals. And this past May, he shot down ever playing for the Steelers, though that was prior to Heyward’s injury.

“I will not be playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Watt told the Pardon My Take podcast. “I will be going to a game to Heinz Field to watch my brother play.”

If – and we’re using if very loosely here – Watt planned to return, he’d have to start training immediately. Like, yesterday. It might take him several weeks to get his body up to speed and there’s no indication he’s headed in that direction. Unless it’s front of a camera or on a soccer pitch, don’t expect Watt to be around sports this season. He’ll root for his brother. He just won’t play with him.