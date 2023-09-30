How The National Media Is Picking Steelers Vs. Texans

A weekly article we’ll post that gives a brief overview of how the national media views the Pittsburgh Steelers’ odds. Just a skinny summary of notable names who are picking for or against Pittsburgh. We’ll see who gets it right most often. If they offer a score prediction, we’ll include that, too. When applicable, I’ll also toss in the predictions from Dave Bryan and myself, just to see how we stack up.

Today, predictions for the team’s Week Four game against the Houston Texans.

Those Picking The Steelers

Mike Florio/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (26-20)

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network: Steelers (21-20)

Chris Simms/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (20-17)

Pete Prisco/CBS Sports: Steelers (24-17)

Vinnie Iyer/Sporting News: Steelers (24-20)

Maurice Jones-Drew/NFL Network: Steelers (26-20)

Nate Davis/USA Today: Steelers (27-20)

A.J. Hawk/Pat McAfee Show: Steelers

Eric Edholm/NFL Network: Steelers (21-20)

Dave Bryan/Steelers Depot: Steelers (20-19)

Pat McAfee/Pat McAfee Show: Steelers

Those Picking The Texans

Marc Sessler/NFL Network: Texans (20-17)

Safid Deen/USA Today: Texans (24-20)

Alex Kozora/Steelers Depot: Texans (23-17)

Totals

Picking The Steelers: 11

Picking The Texans: 3

Quick Notes

– Pittsburgh enters this game as three-point favorites, per MyBookie. It’s the first time the Steelers have been favorites this season.

– This will be the Steelers’ first matchup on the road against Houston since Christmas Day in 2017, a 34-6 win by Pittsburgh.

– The last rookie quarterback to beat the Steelers was Dak Prescott in 2016, a 35-30 Dallas Cowboys win. The previous 10 rookie quarterbacks have lost against Pittsburgh.

– The Texans have increased their output every week so far, going from nine points in Week One to 20 in Week Two to 37 in Week Three.

– Since 2020, the Texans have only been at .500 or better for two weeks. That was Weeks One and Two of the 2021 season when the team won its opener and lost in Week Two. The Texans were below .500 for the rest of the year, the entirety of the 2020 and 2022 seasons and the first three weeks of 2023. Ouch.

– Pittsburgh does not have a rushing touchdown this season, one of just three teams in the league (Vikings, Raiders). Houston has allowed seven rushing scores, tied for the league-high entering Week Four.