‘His Ability To Pick Up Blitzes Is Elite’: Canada Credits RB Jaylen Warren’s Increased Snaps To ‘Varsity’ Pass Protection

After rookie UDFA Jaylen Warren burst onto the scene in 2022, many were clamoring for him to receive an increased role in his second season. He did a great job spelling RB Najee Harris last year, providing Pittsburgh a capable third-down back who also possessed more juice and burst as a runner to complement Harris’ downhill, physical running style.

Right out of the gate, Warren saw himself playing 25 offensive snaps (40%) in Week One against the San Francisco 49ers. He has steadily seen that number go up, reaching 28 snaps (45%) last weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders. When asked about Warren’s increased usage in recent weeks, OC Matt Canada credited it to what Warren does without the ball in his hands.

“His ability to pick up blitzes is elite, and obviously, I’m sure you are referencing the touchdown pass,” Canada said to the media on Thursday on video from 93.7 The Fan’s Twitter page. “[Maxx] Crosby gets loose and he’s there and he blocks him. He’s done that. That wasn’t a surprise to any of us. He does that all the time and it’s certainly not something that we don’t want to mention. His blitz pickup is varsity as Coach [Mike Tomlin] likes to say. It is elite and we are very fortunate to have that. And then all the sudden, he does that, does well and then gets the ball and has shown that he can be an explosive guy with the ball as well.”

How Jaylen Warren’s blocking is giving him more reps-#Steelers OC Matt Canada ⁦@jhathhorn⁩ pic.twitter.com/l3T7Q9UoUW — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) September 28, 2023

Warren showcased his prowess as a pass blocker early last season as a rookie, making big-time blocks in blitz pickups thanks to his stocky size, strength, and aggressiveness in seeking out contact and fighting off blitzers coming after the quarterback. He came through with a huge block last Sunday night against the Raiders, stepping right in front of the face of Pro Bowl DE Maxx Crosby, who was looping around to the middle of the line of scrimmage, and jolting the defender back on contact. That gave QB Kenny Pickett enough time to find WR Calvin Austin III down the field for the long-bomb touchdown.

Good look at Jaylen Warren pass pro on Pickett to Austin TD #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/9PJq5v6XU5 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 25, 2023

On top of what he’s done as a blocker, Warren brings an element of speed and burst as a runner and receiver that Harris just doesn’t possess. He quickly hits the hole with a head of steam, and being built lower to the ground, he presents less of a target area for defenders to hit compared to the 6-foot-2, 240-pound Harris.

While the coaches have stated numerous times that Harris’ role in the offense is safe, Warren has been giving them more and more reason to show that he is deserving of more snaps as a top-end pass protector, thus earning him more carries and targets when he is on the field. We shouldn’t expect a backfield shift where Warren becomes the lead back, but rather a continuation of Warren and Harris working at nearly a 50/50 split, which is where the snaps have been trending so far. It may not be ideal for either back’s statistics, but it does help keep the other fresh, allowing Pittsburgh to utilize both players’ skill sets depending on the situation of the game.