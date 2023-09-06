Here’s How Much It Costs To Attend A Steelers Game

For the first time since 2014, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a Week One home opener. They’ll follow that up with a primetime Week Two home game against the Cleveland Browns, a Monday night showdown. It’s a great opportunity for fans to come out to Acrisure Stadium, especially while the weather is still good.

And, according to a new study conducted by Bookies.com, here’s roughly how much it’ll cost you. Per its data, the price a family four will pay to attend a Steelers home game is $667.77. That puts them slightly above the league average of $646.88. It works out to about $167 per person.

The study broke the cost down into several categories, including the price of the cheapest tickets, parking, and concessions. The four tickets cost nearly $570 and a little over $60 for some of the staple stadium food (soda, hot dogs, and beer). Presumably, the beer is for the adults and not the kids unless the Steelers are having a really bad day.

Anyway, the Steelers’ cost ranked 14th across the NFL. The costliest team is the Las Vegas Raiders at over $1,300. Pittsburgh will travel out there in Week Three for its first road game of the season. After the Raiders, only the Philadelphia Eagles have a cost over $1,000. The cheapest team is the Atlanta Falcons at under $300, in large part because of their extremely cheap concession prices. They price out four hot dogs at a total of $8.

As the study notes, the price of attending an NFL game has gone up. A 17-percent increase compared to last season. Much of that is attributed to rising ticket sales as teams look to recoup money lost during the 2020 pandemic season where attendance was limited if permitted at all.

While it costs more to attend a Steelers game this year, there will be more to do at Acrisure Stadium. As announced by the team, the stadium has several innovations and upgrades planned for the new year, including more concession options and discounted tickets for college students that’ll ease the burden of getting out to a game.

