‘He Can Be A Higher-Level QB’: Greg Cosell Remains All In On Kenny Pickett Despite Lack Of ‘Wow’ Moments

Coming out of the University of Pittsburgh, Kenny Pickett didn’t have many of those high-end traits that many evaluators look for at the most important position in sports.

Arm strength, hand size, age and more were concerns regarding the Heisman Trophy finalist. Add in the fact that he was part of a perceived weak quarterback class and it was understandable that Pickett wasn’t highly rated overall.

Yet, once he hit the field with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the things that couldn’t be easily measured if at all — heart, leadership, football IQ, processing – came on rather strong, helping him put together quite an impressive rookie season that saw him help the Steelers go 7-2 down the stretch, orchestrating four fourth-quarter comebacks and three game-winning drives.

Entering Year Two, expectations are high for Pickett coming off of a terrific training camp and preseason. There is still the concern about the “wow” moments with Pickett moving forward, at least nationally. Longtime NFL analyst Greg Cosell isn’t worried about those “wow” moments from Pickett or that he doesn’t have any true “special traits” because he does everything else very well and can be high-level quarterback long-term in the NFL.

“I had so many of these conversations with coaches and evaluators the year that Pickett came out, and so many said ‘Well, he’s not a wow player. There’s nothing special about Pickett.’ And again, I’m not saying I know more than any coach. Believe me, that’s not my point. But I kept thinking … what’s wow?” Cosell said to Doug Farrar on the X’s and O’s Podcast via the Touchdown Wire. “Is he going to be Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes? Probably not. I think we can say that. But I think he has the ability to be an efficient executioner and ball distributor, and he does have movement ability. I think he can be a higher-level quarterback, whatever that means.

“He can run your offense, and he can make some plays outside of structure, and that’s what you want in your quarterback.”

Cosell’s point about Pickett is a great one, and one that those who evaluate players from a coaching and scouting standpoint need to remember moving forward. Too often, teams are searching for the “wow” at the quarterback position. They want the big rocket arm, the great speed, the size and the strength to hold up in the pocket, etc.

That can lead to many overlooking the ability to process quickly, read defenses, know where the weaknesses are pre-snap, the great accuracy and touch, the general “it” factor that is so hard to quantify.

That was the case with Pickett. That’s why many (including this writer) had Liberty’s Malik Willis rated over Pickett in the draft class. It’s a hard lesson to learn.

Entering Year Two, Pickett is the clear-cut franchise guy in Pittsburgh, one who seemingly has a bright future in front of him. He’s never going to be a Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes, but he doesn’t need to be. Why can’t he be a Joe Burrow type? One that moves well in the pocket, throws with great accuracy and anticipation, and processes so quickly while mastering his scheme?

There’s no reason he can’t be. Like Cosell says, Pickett can be a high-level quarterback long term. There’s a great chance he shows that starting this season.