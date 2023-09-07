‘Great To Have Him In The Building’: Kenny Pickett Glad To Be Reunited With Former Pitt RB Qadree Ollison

For two seasons at the University of Pittsburgh, Kenny Pickett and Qadree Ollison were mainstays in the backfield together for the Panthers.

Now, they’re reunited six seasons later, this time in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The same facility they once were in together as members of the Panthers.

After the Steelers signed the veteran running back to the practice squad late last week, Ollison gets a chance to return home and reunite with his former college teammate and friend in Pickett.

That reunion is something Pickett is glad to see.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday ahead of the Week One matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Pickett joked that he and Ollison will need to go and grab a bite to eat and reminisce on the old days, adding that he’s excited to have his infectious personality in the facility, even if he’s on the practice squad.

“Yeah, we should go grab a bite, me and ‘Q’ when we have some time. We had QBs with the RBs just working on handoffs and I made sure I went with him for old time’s sake,” Pickett said to reporters, according to video via Steelers.com. “It’s great to have him in the building, just kind of infectious with his personality and everything he brings to the team, so I’m really happy to have him here.”

The 2018 season at Pitt was the best season of Ollison’s career for the Panthers, and it marked the first full season as a starter for Pickett. That year, Ollison rushed for a career high 1,213 yards and 11 touchdowns on 194 carries in 14 games as the Panthers went 7-7 that season, losing 14-13 to Stanford in the Sun Bowl.

Thanks to his performance in the 2018 season, Ollison earned a second-team All-ACC accolade and still holds the Pitt record for longest play from scrimmage — run or pass — with a 97-yarder against Virginia Tech, putting the game away for good.

Following his strong season in 2018, Ollison was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft at No. 152 overall and went on to spend three seasons with the Falcons before one season with the Dallas Cowboys. Ollison has received just 141 career NFL snaps offensively in four years with the Falcons and Cowboys. In those 141 snaps offensively, Ollison has recorded 44 carries for 158 yards and has added 19 yards on five receptions.

Ollison has played another 212 snaps on special teams in his career. His addition to the Steelers as a practice squad running back with ties to Pittsburgh is a good move, and he’s going to provide good depth in the backfield for Pittsburgh. Pickett is happy to have his old friend back in the offensive room, too, and will get a chance to get up to speed with his old college teammate off the field.