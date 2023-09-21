Former Browns LB Christian Kirksey Retires

One former Cleveland Browns linebacker is hanging up his cleats and moving on with life’s work. Christian Kirksey has announced his retirement, per his agent and NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, two weeks into the 2023 season. Kirksey had been playing for the Buffalo Bills but has decided to retire today.

After a successful nine-year career, LB Christian Kirksey has informed the #Bills he intends to retire, according to his agents. The 2014 third-round pick of the #Browns walks away after recording 778 tackles, 16.5 sacks and seven interceptions. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 21, 2023

A third-round pick of the Browns, Kirksey appeared in 114 games, starting 94 of them. He played for Cleveland from 2014-19, recording 484 tackles, 11.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and two interceptions. He moved on to Green Bay for 2020, starting 11 games there, before spending 2021 and 2022 with the Houston Texans. Last year, he started all 17 games for the Texans and had a productive year, finishing with 124 tackles and three sacks.

He spent the offseason with the Texans but was released at final cutdowns. Two days later, the Bills signed him to their practice squad, and he had yet to appear in a game this season. Now 31, Kirksey has decided to end his football career.

In total, Kirksey recorded 778 tackles (45 for a loss) with 33 pass deflections, 16 sacks, seven interceptions, and four forced fumbles. A great career overall. One of his best individual performances came against the Steelers. In a 2016 loss to Pittsburgh, Kirksey racked up 12 tackles (three for a loss) with two quarterback hits and a sack. The Steelers hung on to win 27-24.

In 10 games against Pittsburgh, Kirksey registered 58 tackles and three sacks.