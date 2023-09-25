Following Overnight Emergency Landing, Steelers Land Safely Back In Pittsburgh

Home sweet home. It just took the Pittsburgh Steelers a lot longer than they thought to put wheels down in the Burgh. An emergency landing due to an oil pressure issue forced the Steelers to land overnight in Kansas City as they made their way back from Las Vegas, fresh off a 23-18 win over the Raiders Sunday night.

Now, the Steelers are finally back home. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Steelers have landed after a lengthy delay that saw them stuck on the tarmac of the plane that was forced to land.

I’m told the #Steelers’ new airplane just landed back home in Pittsburgh, from Kansas City. Early this morning, after the team plane left Las Vegas, it was forced to make an emergency landing due to an issue with the engine. Next up for Mike Tomlin’s team: A Week 4 matchup vs… pic.twitter.com/8bOX96dE5a — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 25, 2023

The Steelers waited for hours for a second plane to arrive and pick them up before finally being able to board and fly out of Kansas City. The long wait even led to a response from the official Kansas City International Airport Twitter account.

Sorry you had to make an unscheduled touchdown in Kansas City, @Steelers. That will be the only one this year (not on the @Chiefs schedule). Post season: who knows? Fly safely. pic.twitter.com/KF17e3neN2 — Kansas City International Airport (@Fly_KansasCity) September 25, 2023

Pittsburgh was coming off a short week and its first road game of the season. The Steelers hosted the Cleveland Browns Monday night before turning around and flying out of Pittsburgh and to Las Vegas on Saturday. After a hard-fought victory, the team left early Monday morning out of Vegas. It’s unclear what time the Steelers landed in Kansas City, but the team made the announcement about the unscheduled stop just after 6 AM/EST. The landing appears to have occurred somewhere around 5:30 AM/EST.

Our team charter plane was unexpectedly diverted to Kansas City early this morning on our way back to Pittsburgh following our game in Las Vegas. Everyone on the plane is safe, and we are making necessary plans to arrive back in Pittsburgh later today. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 25, 2023

While waiting, players tried to make light of the situation. Kwon Alexander tweeted that of course it would happen to the flight he was on.

Lol this Shit had to happen to us😂 — Kwon Alexander (@kwon) September 25, 2023

Meanwhile, Cam Heyward called on Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, and Snoop Dogg to come pick them up.

Yo @taylorswift13 & @tkelce we might need a ride to Pittsburgh — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) September 25, 2023

Uncle @SnoopDogg can you come pick us up on the soul plane pic.twitter.com/dYEu5PRwJW — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) September 25, 2023

Pittsburgh will now gear up for another road game against the Houston Texans this upcoming Sunday. Hopefully that flying experience goes more smoothly.

But if you’re going to sit on a plane all night just to get home, you might as well do it after a win. Because the only thing worse than that is travelling home after a loss.