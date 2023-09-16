Elevation From Practice Squad For RB Qadree Ollison Possible With RB Anthony McFarland Jr. Now Ruled Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their Saturday Week Two injury report and it included RB Anthony McFarland Jr. being ruled out for the Monday night contest against the Cleveland Browns with a knee injury after failing to practice again earlier in the day. With McFarland now ruled out for Monday night, it sounds like new practice quad RB Qadree Ollison might be elevated to the Active/Inactive roster on Monday and play against the Browns.

Steelers’ Qadree Ollison said he expects to be elevated from the practice squad Monday if Anthony McFarland (knee) is out but isn’t sure because Connor Heyward has done some RB stuff. McFarland hasn’t practiced all week And he said he’ll be watching Pitt get a win at WVU tonight — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) September 16, 2023

Earlier on Saturday, Ollison said he expects to be elevated from the practice squad Monday if McFarland was ultimately ruled out on the injury report, according to Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Ollison, however, did add that TE Connor Heyward has worked at running back some this week so that could play into the Steelers decision with their new practice squad running back.

Ollison, a University of Pittsburgh product, was signed to the Steelers practice squad prior to the regular season getting underway. He has NFL experience as he has previously played in 22 games with the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys dating back to his 2019 rookie season. In total, Ollison has 44 career carries for 158 yards and five touchdowns in addition to five receptions for 19 yards. He has played 141 offensive snaps in the NFL and 217 more on special teams.

With McFarland out, we are sure to see a new kickoff returner in Week Two. It will likely be one of two wide receivers, Calvin Austin III, or Gunner Olszewski.

If the Steelers elevate Ollison to the Active/Inactive roster, that transaction will come sometime on Monday afternoon and several hours before the kickoff of the game against the Browns.