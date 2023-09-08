Depot Daily: Pirates Support Steelers, Tailgating Problems, Baldy Breaks Down Film

Something new we’ll do daily for Steelers Depot. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing onto you guys.

Your Depot Daily for Sept. 8th.

Pirates Support The Steelers

When you play one Pittsburgh team, you play the whole city. The Pittsburgh Pirates showed their support for the Steelers on their team plane, posting this photo to social media yesterday.

Pirates in the photo include infielder Miguel Andujar, shortstop Oneil Cruz (sporting an awesome Troy Polamalu USC jersey), and catcher Endy Rodriguez.

While the Pirates are essentially out of the playoff race, they have fought hard this month and played better since their midseason slump. They’ve already surpassed the number of wins they had a year ago.

Tailgating Trouble

If you’re headed to Acrisure Stadium to tailgate ahead of Sunday’s opener, you might run into problems. As outlined by The Trib’s Joanne Klimovich Harrop, a reduction in outside parking spots (there’s the same number of spots but many are now in a parking garage) along with forced parking has limited the space for tailgating along the North Shore.

From the article, speaking to one tailgater unable to get to his usual spot.

“Stabile said at one time letting people park where they wanted for Pitt games was possible because the lots didn’t get crowded. But the fewer spots has necessitated forced parking — where cars are sent to designated spaces.”

I’m no tailgate or parking expert but it seems like if you want prime real estate to grill and chill before kickoff, you better get to the lots extra, extra early. It might be more of a brunch than a lunch before the Steelers get going.

Florio/Simms Prediction

While NBC’s Mike Florio and Chris Simms have said plenty about the Steelers’ season outlook, they offered their predictions for Week One. For the Steelers game, they’re split. Florio is picking the Steelers 24-23 while Simms is going the other way, having the 49ers win this one 20-17. Both close games but with different outcomes. We’ll see who is right.

Florio is on the Steelers in Week One while Simms is on the 49ers to win. Both have a close game. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/FkFAuJA1Iq — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 7, 2023

Baldy Breaks Down The Film

There aren’t many analysts more enjoyable to listen to than NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger, a studious tape-watcher and someone who just loves the game. In a segment for NFL+’s Insiders, Baldy went through a handful of clips of Pickett this preseason, praising his ability to work through progressions and make pinpoint downfield throws.

He also told a great story of meeting Pickett for the first time in a June minicamp and how Pickett came up to him first, shaking Baldinger’s hand and praising his analysis. A moment Baldy sure seemed to appreciate.

“What it showed to me, honestly guys, is just awareness,” Baldinger said. “He sees somebody on the sideline, he’s an NFL guy, that kinda perked my interest. You watch him in practice, you watch him basically command, take the lead, it’s been his show.”

Check out the whole clip below.