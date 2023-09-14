Depot After Dark: Heyward Surgery Update, J.J. Teaches T.J., New Jersey Numbers

Something new we’ll do daily for Steelers Depot. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

SPORTS HERNIA SURGERY FOR CAMERON HEYWARD

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Tuesday during his weekly press conference that defensive lineman Cameron Heyward would have surgery for the groin injury he suffered Sunday in the 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers that knocked him from the game early in the first half.

Now, thanks to NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo, it’s clear what type of injury Heyward suffered and is having surgery for. That would be a sports hernia, or a core muscle surgery, as it’s more commonly referred to. Heyward is still expected to miss up to eight weeks as he recovers from the injury and the subsequent surgery.

Previously, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Steelers beat writer Gerry Dulac reported that Heyward would have surgery on his groin, but it was unknown at the time the extent of the injury or the overall nature of the injury to the groin.

J.J. Teaches T.J.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday, J.J. Watt broke down tape of T.J. Watt’s three-sack performance against the San Francisco 49ers. They discussed one of those plays, using a double-swipe to get past RT Colton McKivitz. J.J. took credit for teaching him that in the offseason.

“This was my baby,” Watt told McAfee. “I loved the double-hand swipe around the edge…he came to visit me this offseason. We did some pass-rush work together. He has an arsenal of moves. He can do a bunch of different things. This is one he added, I would say, in the last year or two.”

Watt’s performance tied him with James Harrison for the Steelers’ all-time sack record (80.5). He’ll try to break it Monday night against the Cleveland Browns when he faces rookie right tackle Dawand Jones.

Establishing Run Game A Priority

The Pittsburgh Steelers ran the ball just 10 times for 41 yards in their blowout loss against the San Francisco 49ers, and with two talented runners in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, the Steelers know establishing the run needs to be a priority. Kenny Pickett told reporters today that it’s a task the Steelers need to work on early in games.

“That goes back to us just being successful on early downs, staying out of third and longs and playing on time with the football. It’s a task that we gotta get on early,” Pickett said via Steelers.com.

The Steelers need to rely on the run to help out their second-year quarterback. Going down early and putting themselves in unfavorable situations won’t lead to a successful run game. Getting the run game working early will help the Steelers be less one-dimensional and allow them to take advantage of their talented backfield. We’ll see if they can get that facet of the game working on Monday against the Cleveland Browns.

Loudermilk Thrown Into The Fire

A defensive line-heavy installment of Depot After Dark. With Cam Heyward sidelined for the next two months, Isaiahh Loudermilk will be one of several Steelers counted on to help make up for the six-time Pro Bowler’s absence. Speaking with reporters after practice, he compared it to his rookie season. Here’s what he said via The Trib’s Chris Adamski.

“I put a lot of work in this offseason so I feel pretty confident in whatever role I’m gonna have coming up…it’s kind of the same as my rookie season. Kind of got thrown in the fire there but now being year three, I’m a lot more confident in that.”

Loudermilk logged 31 snaps against the 49ers, finishing with one assisted tackle and two pass deflections. He could get the start at right defensive end but will rotate with DeMarvin Leal and Armon Watts, assuming the latter is active.

New Practice Squad Numbers

The Steelers have released the jersey numbers for their two newest practice squad additions in WR Jacob Copeland and C Ryan McCollum. Copeland will wear No. 15 while McCollum will wear No. 62.

Copeland is a speedy receiver (a 4.42 at this year’s Combine) who split between Florida and Maryland throughout his college career. McCollum was signed midway through the Steelers’ 2022 camp and spent last year on the practice squad. Signed to a Futures contract, he was on the 90-man roster throughout camp, getting cut as the Steelers trimmed down to a 53-man roster. He wore No. 62 during the summer.