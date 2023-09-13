Depot After Dark: Browns Add Help, Canada’s Ugly Streak, Rooney Honored

Something new we’ll do daily for Steelers Depot. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing onto you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for September 12th.

Browns add offensive line help

With OT Jack Conklin suffering a torn ACL in Cleveland’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, the team added veteran offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe, per Adam Schefter of ESPN and Nsekhe’s agency. The 37-year old has nine years of NFL experience, debuting for the then-St. Louis Rams in 2012 before spending three years out of the league. He’s also spent time with Washington, Buffalo and Dallas, as well as a reunion with the Rams last season. He had a 70.6 PFF grade last season, which included an 80.7 pass-blocking grade in 10 games and eight starts.

The Browns made a handful of other moves, including releasing CB Lorenzo Burns from the practice squad while adding DL Tommy Togiai, per KRPC2’s Aaron Wilson, who also reported that Nsekhe is headed to the practice squad. The Browns also promoted OL Michael Dunn to the 53-man roster.

#Browns placed Jack Conklin (knee) on injured reserve, signed Michael Dunn to the active roster from the practice squad, signed Ty Nsekhe and Tommy Togiai to the practice squad and released Lorenzo Burns from the practice squad. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 12, 2023

Canada’s Streak Continues

And it’s not one you want to hold. According to Sheil Kapadia, the Steelers have yet to have a 400-plus offensive game under Canada since becoming OC in 2021. According to his research, there have been 269 times over that span where a team has achieved that feat. It’s a 36-game streak that continued against the 49ers, held to just 239 yards of total offense.

The Steelers offense has now gone 36 straight games under OC Matt Canada without gaining at least 400 yards of offense. There have been 269 instances since 2021 where an offense has gained at least 400 yards in a game. But again, ZERO by the Steelers during that span. — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) September 11, 2023

And according to my research, the Steelers are the only team in the league not to hit 400. In fact, every other team has done it at least three times, including the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Chicago Bears. A woeful stat of offensive depression.

Former Steelers Get Looks Around League

Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Dan Chisena and OG Rashaard Coward had workouts with other NFL teams today, with Chisena working out with the San Francisco 49ers and Coward working out with the New York Jets. Information on both workouts was passed along by Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston.

Coward spent the 2021 season with Pittsburgh, playing in four games, while Chisena was with Pittsburgh this offseason but was waived ahead of final roster cuts. He has prior experience with the Minnesota Vikings, while Coward has spent time with the Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans in addition to Pittsburgh.

Rooney Honored

Steelers’ Team President Art Rooney II was honored at the Catholic Youth Association Tuesday night at Acrisure Stadium. Rooney received the Art Rooney Award, named after The Chief, who first won it 50 years ago.

The event supported the CYA charity, which helps support seniors and kids along with the local Meals on Wheels program.

“It’s nice to have the honor, but I really look at it as a tribute to all of the people who kept this dinner going for 50 years now,” Rooney told Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley.

The dinner also honored Pittsburgh native and Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin and his “Chasing M’s” foundation that helps promote and support youth sports. Hamlin wasn’t able to attend the events but his parents were honored on his behalf, including through a video message from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

The even also honored Larry Richert, the team’s PA announcer, and media personality in the Pittsburgh area for 40 years.

Home Loss Perspective

According to CBS Sports, the Steelers 23-point margin of defeat Sunday against San Francisco is their third-largest home loss in the last 30 years. And that’s any home game, not just Week One. It only trails a 30-point loss to the Dallas Cowboys in 1997 and a 24-point loss in 2016 to the Baltimore Ravens.

As if you needed another reminder how bad things were last Sunday.