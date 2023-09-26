Depot After Dark: Benton Goes Fishing, Terrible Towel Featured, NFL Expansion

Something new we’ll do daily for Steelers Depot. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 25th.

Gone Fishin’

That was Pittsburgh Steelers NT Keeanu Benton prior to Sunday night’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders. As shared by the Absolute Media channel on YouTube, Benton went out on a river to catch some fish. Somewhere in PA, Benton evidently reached out to the channel for an evening fishing expedition.

“I had an amazing time,” Benton said at the conclusion of the video.

Fishing is one of Benton’s biggest hobbies when he’s not playing football. As noted in this June article from Steelers.com, Benton said he fishes “all the time.” Something he’s continuing to do in his free time.

Check out the whole video below.

Terrible Towel Featured

The history of the Terrible Towel was featured on the Today show Monday morning. While many Steelers’ fans own one, not everyone knows its roots. This feature piece looks back on the history and how Myron Cope created an iconic symbol for Steelers’ Nation.

Included are interviews with Hall of Fame CB Mel Blount and LB Ryan Shazier on what seeing the Terrible Towels twirling meant to them.

Watch the whole segment below.

Steelers/Raiders Watch Party

Though Steelers’ Nation took over Las Vegas last night, there was also a huge group of Steelers’ fans following the game from Mexico. The Steelers organized a watch party in Mexico City Sunday night, one that included guests like Maurkice Pouncey, Kordell Stewart, and Greg Lloyd.

According to Steelers.com, over 4,000 fans showed up to watch Pittsburgh beat Las Vegas 23-18.

Pittsburgh is beloved in Mexico as much as any NFL team. And it’s certainly possible the Steelers play their next international game there. That could happen as early as 2024.

NFL Looks To Expand

International games have become increasingly common for the NFL over the last decade. The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to play back-to-back games in London over the next two weeks in what has become a second home for the franchise. But the league already has sites set on where else they can play. According to an ESPN report, the league is investigating the possibility of playing games in Spain and Brazil, as outlined by ESPN’s Adam Schefter Sunday morning.

“Earlier this month, the NFL sent officials to investigate the possibility of playing the first NFL regular-season games in Madrid, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo as soon as next season.”

The NFL has never held a game in either country before. But it sounds like that could soon change.

Brazil is another country where the Steelers are incredibly popular. There’s even Brazil-based Steelers’ podcasts out there. Unfortunately, it’s not clear if Pittsburgh would be chosen to play there. The Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears were selected to be Spain and Brazil’s International clubs, making it likely they will be the home team for any game held there. Of course, they’ll need an opponent to play, too but that will be partially determined by how the 2023 season standings wrap up. Pittsburgh isn’t slated to play the NFC South next year either.

The Steelers international base is Ireland and there’s a good chance Pittsburgh plays a game there sometime over the next several years.