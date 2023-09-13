Clark: It’s Time For George Pickens’ Production To Match The Hype

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Diontae Johnson is going to miss time with a hamstring injury, reportedly up to four weeks. In his stead, the Steelers are going to rely on WR George Pickens to try and replace some of Johnson’s production, and now is really the time for Pickens to show what he’s made of.

We know he’s made a lot of really impressive catches, in practice and in games. But you can make all the circus catches in the world and still not be a productive receiver. Now more than ever is the time for Pickens to prove that he made the growth he talked about all offseason. Being a better route runner, creating yards after the catch, separating better from defensive backs. It’s all things he showed during training camp, but now we need to see it for real, with the games really counting.

It’s a development that could make or break Pittsburgh’s season. Johnson’s been the team’s clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver for the last two seasons, and while Pickens put up decent numbers as a rookie (52 receptions, 801 yards and four touchdowns), the hype this offseason outmatched any sort of production he’s had on the field. He wasn’t all that productive in Week One, with five receptions for 36 yards, but it was a positive development to see him work underneath more than he did as a rookie.

He has to show he’s more well-rounded and that he can step up as the team’s true No. 1 wide receiver. For a guy whom analysts have said could push for All-Pro consideration in 2023, it’s reasonable to expect that he can fill the void left by Johnson over the next few games. It’s a stretch of games that could do wonders for Pickens and his connection with QB Kenny Pickett, giving him the opportunity to be a high-volume receiver and a true No. 1 guy. He just has to take advantage of it.

We’ve never seen Pickens have the chance to be the guy before in the Steelers’ offense. He’s someone who always wants the ball, and there’s no doubt with Johnson out, his volume is going to increase. The Steelers need that increased volume to be a pretty substantial increase in production. Pickens needs to be a guy who can pull in seven to eight receptions a game and push for 100 yards with Johnson out.

The Steelers aren’t hopeless behind Pickens, with Calvin Austin III showing some flashes during the preseason and catching six balls in Week One and Allen Robinson II a proven veteran who can do a little bit of everything in the slot. But for now, Pickens is the guy. If he’s going to ever take that leap and see his production ascend to where it matches the hype, it’s going to happen in the next few weeks.

The first test will come against Denzel Ward and the Cleveland Browns on Monday, a cornerback group that Mike Tomlin praised for helping the Cleveland defense shut down Joe Burrow. It’s not going to be easy, but we’ve seen during camp and the preseason that Pickens is capable of doing all the small things (almost as well as Tom DeLonge). Now, he needs to put it into practice and help carry the Steelers home with a few wins.