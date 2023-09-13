‘Canada Will Get More Creative’: Ike Taylor Believes Steelers OC Will Move George Pickens, Darnell Washington Around

Losing the No. 1 wide receiver on the roster in Diontae Johnson for up to four weeks due to a hamstring injury is a big blow to the Pittsburgh Steelers offense.

Without their No. 1 receiver, the Steelers will be without an elite-level route runner, one who creates a ton of separation and can run every route on the route tree, providing balance and dynamic abilities to the passing game. Though it is a massive blow to the Steelers’ offensive attack early in the season, former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback turned scout Ike Taylor believes that third-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada “will get more creative” without Johnson on the field.

That includes moving second-year receiver George Pickens around in the formation, scheming up more touches for veteran receiver Allen Robinson II and second-year receiver Calvin Austin III, and getting rookie tight end Darnell Washington more involved in the passing game.

Canada and creative are two words that don’t exactly go together in Pittsburgh from a football perspective, but Taylor has faith that the much-maligned coordinator will get the creative juices flowing.

“Now [without Johnson] you move George around. So instead of George just lining up at the Z, he’s going to be the slot, the X and the Z. Now, this is where Darnell [Washington] becomes a factor. I’m just guessing, but this is where Darnell comes into factor,” Taylor said to Bleav in Steelers co-host Mark Bergin, according to video via Bergin’s YouTube page. “This is where he [Washington] becomes a factor, too. It’s going to be a lot of two-set, two-tight end 12 personnel. It’s going to be a lot of play-action. Again, I’m just guessing.

“It’s going to be a lot of play-action, protecting and trying to get the ball to Allen Robinson, George Pickens, or Calvin Austin III. Matt Canada will get creative, and we’re going to see more of Darnell, I think, because of Diontae’s injury.”

Canada is going to have to get creative to scheme open guys like Pickens and Robinson, two guys that don’t exactly create a ton of separation as route runners. Last season, according to Next Gen Stats, Robinson generated just 2.1 yards of separation per route, while Pickens was at 2.4. Those were two of the 10 lowest averages in the NFL last season.

As far as Pickens moving around like Taylor believes will happen, it’s worth noting that Pickens played just 81 snaps in the slot last season and just six against the 49ers in Week One. Not exactly a huge sample size. He can do it, but it’s not an area he’s experienced at overall. For now, he’s much more of a Z receiver as he’s not the route runner needed at the X in today’s offense.

Robinson could move around to the X, as could Austin, who played a lot of X in college at Memphis.

Canada will have to get creative though, exploiting matchups and scheming up ways to get guys the football consistently. They won’t have that true matchup winner on the field for the next few weeks with Johnson hurt. Maybe Washington gets more work in the passing game out of 12 personnel, too, like Taylor suggests.

Fact of the matter though is Canada has to get creative. Status quo without Johnson isn’t going to work. The onus is on the third-year coordinator to come up with an answer from a scheme standpoint. Let’s see if he can do it.