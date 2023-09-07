Canada: Darnell Washington ‘Has Continued To Ascend Since The Day He Got Here’

The Pittsburgh Steelers added a big, dynamic element to their offense with the selection of Darnell Washington in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Ahead of Washington’s first NFL game on Sunday, offensive coordinator Matt Canada talked about his development and potential role.

“Well, obviously he’s a big guy that we know can block and can make some plays in the passing game. I don’t know if we can define his role just yet. We’re excited about that room. I’m excited about what he brings to the table. He and Pat (Freiermuth) doing some things out there. We’ll see how that goes,” Canada said Thursday via transcript provided by the team. “We’re excited about it. A guy that’s continued to ascend since the day he got here. I think he’s done things that we saw on tape. He’s certainly been a guy whose arrows continue to point up.”

Washington probably won’t contribute much as a receiver, but his blocking at tight end should be an upgrade over what the Steelers had in Zach Gentry, and it’s going to be a major factor for Pittsburgh’s success. Particularly in the run game, the Steelers can go heavier with 12 personnel and utilize Washington more as a run blocker and as someone who can help open up holes for Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

He’s going to be a red zone threat too, as he’s not an easy guy to cover at 6-foot-7 and 270-plus pounds. Without seeing him in regular-season action yet, it’s hard to ascertain just how much of a role he’ll have or what it will be, but there’s no doubt that he’s going to see the field and will thrive as a run blocker. He’s relishing the opportunity to be a potential red zone guy for the Steelers as well, and he helped set up a touchdown in the team’s preseason win over the Buffalo Bills by drawing multiple pass interference penalties.

Freiermuth is looking to have a big season, especially as he might be due for an extension after the season, as his contract expires after 2024. With Washington now in the fold, Freiermuth can also work more as a receiver and leave some of the blocking duties to the rookie. Washington’s presence is going to help the Steelers play some more bully ball this season and wear teams out on the ground. He’s already showcased how good of a blocker he can be in the preseason, and he’s a guy who could really help change the dynamic in Pittsburgh’s offense just with his blocking ability.

The tight end room looks to be a strength for Pittsburgh under Alfredo Roberts, with Freiermuth one of the better tight ends in the league and Washington looking to continue to develop as a receiver while coming in and immediately making an impact as a blocker. Connor Heyward is a versatile piece that can do a little bit of everything, and it’s a room that’s going to be a lot of fun to watch throughout the season. Washington’s role will become clearer in the coming weeks, but it’ll be interesting to see how he fares blocking against the San Francisco 49ers’ loaded defense on Sunday.