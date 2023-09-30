By The Numbers: Joey Porter Jr. Has Been Lockdown Corner In Limited Opportunities

It may be in limited reps, but thus far, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has been as good as advertised for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Per Pro Football Focus, the first-year man out of Penn State has flashed when called upon this season.

Joey Porter Jr. in coverage as the primary target this season: 41 snaps

5 targets

2 forced incompletions

1 reception allowed

12 yards allowed

Through just 41 snaps, Porter has allowed just one reception on five targets for a total of 12 yards. That equates to a 39.6 passer rating against him. To give context to this number, the average league passer rating so far this season is 88.4, according to Pro Football Reference.

The Steelers have been cautious with their rookie cornerback despite his early success, primarily using him in dime coverage. Porter credits this to his strong play thus far.

“It really just honed me in on one specific down, which is third down,” Porter said when asked how his use in dime coverage has helped him early in his career. “You know that’s money down so they just gave me that task to lock in on that throughout the week and see the tendencies, so when I get in I can make my plays like I have been.”

Coming into the NFL, the former second-team All-American was highly regarded for his length, standing 6-foot-2 1/2 with a 34-inch wingspan. A man-coverage dream build for a cornerback, Porter’s footwork came into question during the draft process, leading to his fall to the Steelers at pick No. 32.

This refinement is likely the primary reason Porter has been held to a smaller role through three games. Head coach Mike Tomlin has acknowledged the 23-year-old’s growth.

“I think Joey played seven snaps in Week One, for example, because San Francisco was moving it pretty good, and when they were in third down it was third and two, third and three, that nature.” Tomlin said recently. “Joey’s getting better every week.”

The fruits of slowly giving him more work have been evident with Porter making timely plays in back-to-back games against the Cleveland Browns’ Donovan Peoples-Jones and the Las Vegas Raiders’ Davante Adams.

Porter remains confident he can succeed if given the opportunity to perform on first and second down but knows it is ultimately up to the coaches if his role expands.

“I really don’t have a say on that,” Porter told reporters. “Whatever situation they put me in I just try to be as prepared as possible.”

This week the rookie will face former Big Ten foe C.J. Stroud, as he attempts to continue his ascension in this Steelers defense.