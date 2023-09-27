By George! Kenny Pickett Says ‘Hall Of Fame’ Talent Pickens Does ‘Things You Can’t Teach’

Ever since the Steelers selected both Kenny Pickett and George Pickens in the 2022 NFL Draft, their careers have been tied together. And what’s encouraging for Steelers fans is that their relationship only seems to be blossoming.

The Steelers headed into Week Two with quite a few problems. First, their offense had looked horrible in Week One against the San Francisco 49ers. And second, they were going to be without star WR Diontae Johnson for at least a few weeks due to a hamstring injury. This would force the young Pickens to step up and serve as the team’s top wide receiver in the interim.

With over 200 receiving yards, a touchdown, and two wins in which the offense looked much better, it’s safe to say Pickens answered the bell over the past two weeks. Kenny Pickett, who has long been a vocal supporter of his running mate, had this to say about him on the QB Room Podcast with Jordan Palmer and Kyle Allen.

“He could be a Hall of Fame-type talent,” Pickett said. “The things you can’t teach he does naturally. The world doesn’t see what he does at practice all the time. He’s a special, special player and, I’m grateful that he is on our team and that I can be a part of his journey. He’s definitely gonna be a huge part of our journey as a team and as an offense.”

Pickens has shown a superhuman ability to make spectacular catches, both in games and in practice. This has given many hope that he can soon enter the conversation of the best receivers in the NFL.

But for many, the concern with Pickens was the little things. His route tree was limited as a rookie. He wasn’t racking up many yards after the catch. And what’s perhaps been the most encouraging thing about Pickens’ sophomore year so far is his improvement in these areas. He’s shown that he has a high football IQ, and Pickett has certainly taken notice of it.

“He’s such a smart player. He understands coverages. He knows when he is getting doubled.”

Pickett said. “[Johnson’s] out, they’re gonna try and take [Pickens] away obviously. It’s just the smart thing for defenses to do. We gotta move George around and make it hard for them to do that. Every time we come off the field, we talk to each other on what he sees, what I see, and what he thinks could get him open.”

For all the challenges that Pickens has faced this season — the injury to his fellow starting wideout, questionable play calling, and inconsistent quarterback play — he’s shown up for the Steelers in a big way. While he only has 13 catches, he ranks 18th in the league with 238 receiving yards. That puts him on pace for around 1,350 receiving yards when extrapolated over a full season. Even when Johnson comes back, it’s hard to see him not getting more and more looks as he continues to build the rapport with Pickett.

The Pickett-Pickens connection is likely the most important one on the offense both in the short-term and the long-term. And while we need to see it for a few more weeks, it seems like their relationship is only growing stronger by the day.