Buy Or Sell: Steelers Will Work Darnell Washington Into Passing Game Vs. Browns

With the Steelers’ 2023 regular season about underway following a disappointing year that came up just short of reaching the playoffs, it’s time to start finding out whether or not the answers to last year’s questions are on the roster, tested all throughout training camp and the preseason.

Both sides of the ball got key additions through both free agency and the draft, with new starters, including potentially rookies, amounting to half a dozen or more. The offensive line, the linebackers, and the secondary were all key targets since last year. But what will they look like?

These sorts of uncertainties are what I will look to address in our Buy or Sell series. In each installment, I will introduce a topic statement and weigh some of the arguments for either buying it (meaning that you agree with it or expect it to be true) or selling it (meaning you disagree with it or expect it to be false).

Topic Statement: The Steelers will work rookie TE Darnell Washington into the passing game on Monday.

Explanation: Even though he played dozens of snaps in his NFL debut a week ago, rookie TE Darnell Washington did not receive a single target in the passing game. This is in spite of the fact that his growth in that area was praised throughout the offseason, and the fact that they threw the ball 46 times in the game. But the definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting different results.

Buy:

The Steelers won’t have one of their number one target hogs in WR Diontae Johnson. TE Pat Freiermuth is a little banged up after taking some shots in the first game of the season. Oh, and he looked pretty good during training camp when the ball came his way. Throw it to 6-8 rookie Darnell Washington.

Another reason Washington should be expected to get involved in the passing game tomorrow is because that’s probably how they’ve game-planned it. Note how head coach Mike Tomlin lavished praise on cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II. He knows their production is going to have to come between the hashes. And from unfamiliar targets. Who is supposed to cover Washington on a jump ball? 6-2 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah? 6-1 Anthony Walker Jr.? 6-1 Sione Takitaki? This is mismatch heaven.

Sell:

If recent history tells us anything, finding something that’s logical and reasonable for the offense to do doesn’t mean that the offense is going to do it. Just because I think this game makes sense for Washington to be featured to some degree in the passing game doesn’t mean he will be.

After all, head coach Mike Tomlin also stressed the learning curve for rookies and limiting their roles early on. Washington’s role right now is as a blocker, and he’s still working even on that. They’re not going to trust him in the passing game for a significant role. It’s not like he dominated in that area during the preseason.

Besides, the hope is that the run game is the featured element of the day. And they have target hogs out there even without Johnson. Allen Robinson II and Calvin Austin III are both capable possession receivers, and you know they’re going to want to try to feed George Pickens. They’re not even giving Freiermuth enough targets. Don’t expect them to highlight a rookie without a career target to his name just yet.