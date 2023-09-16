Browns Week Two Saturday Injury Report: WR Amari Cooper Questionable With Groin Issue

The Cleveland Browns have released their final injury report of the week ahead of Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Highlighting the list includes three players in wide receiver Amari Cooper, rookie defensive tackle Siaki Ika and safety Juan Thornhill, who are officially listed as questionable ahead of the Week Two matchup against the Steelers.

Cleveland.com beat writer Mary Kay Cabot reported the official game-day designations from the Browns on Twitter a short time ago.

#Browns Amari Cooper is questionable for the #Steelers game with a groin injury pic.twitter.com/YhgHeKFQMW — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 16, 2023

Ika didn’t practice all week with a foot injury, while Cooper didn’t practice Thursday due to rest, but was full practice on Friday before being listed as questionable with a groin injury after Saturday’s practice.

According to Daryl Ruiter, a podcast host for the Cleveland Browns, head coach Kevin Stefanski stated to reporters Saturday that Cooper tweaked his groin in practice and headed into the locker room. He’ll be monitored for the next 48 hours.

#Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski says Amari Cooper aggravated his groin during practice Saturday and went inside. Will monitor next 48 hours. "We'll see how it goes and make a determination….if we have to adjust we will adjust" — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) September 16, 2023

The Steelers will be without standout wide receiver Diontae Johnson with a hamstring injury. Losing Cooper late in the week due to an injury suffered in practice would be a big blow to Cleveland’s offense.

Thornhill has been dealing with a calf injury all week. The free agent signee away from the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t practice Thursday, was limited Friday and was officially listed as questionable on Saturday.

Defensive lineman Shelby Harris (Achilles), offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (foot) and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (hamstring) did not receive game day designations after being limited throughout th week.

The Steelers and Browns kickoff Monday night at 8:15 PM/EST at Acrisure Stadium.