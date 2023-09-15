Browns Week Two Friday Injury Report: Siaki Ika Only DNP For Cleveland, Myles Garrett Returns

The Cleveland Browns have released their Friday injury report. On it, DT Siaki Ika was the only player not practicing, while S Juan Thornhill returned to practice for the first time since Sept. 6. He missed Cleveland’s Week One game with a calf injury, but his return to practice today should clear the way for him to play Monday. DTs Maurice Hurst (hamstring) and Shelby Harris (Achilles) also returned to practice after being out yesterday. Both were listed as limited participants.

On Wednesday, eight players were listed as not practicing, though half of them were due to rest/non-injury.

EDGE Myles Garrett, LB Anthony Walker, G Joel Bitonio and WR Amari Cooper returned to practice in full after having a rest day on Wednesday. OT Jedrick Wills remained limited with a foot injury. It seems as if Ika is the only serious risk at missing Monday’s game for Cleveland.

It’s no surprise that the injury report looks shorter with guys returning from rest, and getting Thornhill back is key for Cleveland. He was acquired this offseason via free agency after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. Harris and Hurst provide solid depth up front, and if they play that’s some additional beef up the middle for the Steelers to account for.