Browns Rookie OT Dawand Jones Knows Steelers Will Make Him ‘A Target’ Monday Night

Cleveland Browns rookie right tackle Dawand Jones has it slightly wrong and he has it mostly right. Speaking to reporters Thursday, he said he expects to see plenty of T.J. Watt in Monday night’s Week Two matchup against the Steelers. A rookie making his first official start, Jones said he expects to be a “target” of Watt. In reality, Watt is just playing where he’s been playing since his sophomore season.

Here’s what Jones said, according to Browns reporter Camryn Justice.

“I think they’ll probably put him a majority on my just side because I’m younger, a rookie,” he said via Justice. “They’re going to try to definitely make me a target. I have to step up to the plate, step up to the challenge.”

Jones is replacing the injured Jack Conklin, who was lost for the season after tearing his ACL and MCL in Sunday’s opening win over the Cincinnati Bengals. That means he’ll see Watt this weekend for his first official start. After playing right outside linebacker his rookie year, Watt flipped over to the left side where he says he feels more comfortable. Meaning, Pittsburgh isn’t pitting Watt against Jones because he’s the rookie but because that’s where Watt always plays. He’s a right side of the o-line kind of guy.

Regardless, it won’t make Jones’ matchup any easier. Watt had a field day with overmatched San Francisco 49ers right tackle Colton McKivitz in Week One, ending the game with three sacks and two forced fumbles.

Now, he’ll take on Jones. A mountain of a man at roughly 6-foot-8, 365 pounds, Jones was initially considered a top-50 selection for the 2023 NFL Draft. But concerns over his work ethic and weight caused him to fall into Day Three and the fourth round where the Browns selected him. Jones had a nice summer and impressed with his basketball feet (he was a great hoops player in high school) while slimming down at least 10 pounds. He replaced Conklin midway through Sunday’s win and held his own, though it helped the Browns held a lead throughout and pounded the rock with 40 rushes.

Like every other team, especially ones starting young tackles, the Browns won’t put Jones on an island. Unless they want a repeat of what happened to James Hudson, a game in which Watt finished with four sacks. Cleveland is likely to help Jones with tight ends and backs chipping, alignment that forces Watt wide, and slide protections so the guard can assist. As our Matthew Marczi wrote this morning, the Browns are already formulating their plan. But so many teams have come into the game with a solid plan only for Watt to wreck it.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said inevitably, there will be moments where it’s simply Jones against Watt.

“It does come down to 1-on-1 matchups at times,” Stefanski said via Mark Kay Cabot. “I know [Jones is] going to work really hard this week to prepare.”

Cleveland’s strategy to subdue Watt will be similar to its game plan last week. Gain an early lead, run the ball, and don’t get stuck in third-and-long. And even if Watt takes over, it’s no guarantee Pittsburgh wins. Despite his stellar Week One performance, the Steelers were still blown out at home.