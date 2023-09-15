Big-Bodied TE Darnell Washington Going To Make ‘A Heck Of A Lot Of Difference’, Dan Moore Jr. Says

Rookie TE Darnell Washington played 24 offensive snaps in his NFL debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. While he was not targeted on any of QB Kenny Pickett’s many pass attempts on 16 routes run, he got a taste of NFL action, and also gave the team a taste of what he can do.

Now, his first game was shaky, to be sure, and on some reps, he probably learned a little something about the differences between college starters and NFL backups versus NFL starters. Still, he showed a lot of promise and offered glimpses of what he can offer, particularly as a blocker and a general presence that has to be accounted for by defenses.

“Having that big body on the edge, Coach [Mike Tomlin] always says it, him having that body of a 4-3 defensive end, I think it’s gonna [make] a heck of a lot of difference, honestly”, LT Dan Moore Jr. told reporters on Thursday about Washington, via the team’s website.

Of his 24 snaps, he lined up to Moore’s left eight times as an inline blocker. He saw 12 snaps inline on the right side, so he got a taste of a variety of personnel. And as you can see in certain highlights, there were certainly reps won along the way.

Darnell Washington’s blocking game is on ANOTHER level. Washington already looks like a Top-10 blocking TE in the league. Washington didn’t allow a SINGLE pressure in his NFL debut. Matt Canada (Steelers OC) said recently that Washington has “continued to ascend” since he… pic.twitter.com/5xdQOJ65NY — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) September 14, 2023

The one rep in particular that many people have highlighted came late in the third quarter with the Steelers looking at a third-and-2 situation. They decided to run the ball here with RB Najee Harris, Washington lined up on Moore’s left hip—across from reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa.

The rookie was able to establish quick inside leverage on the play, setting the tone for the rep with a good foundation block. As Bosa tried to peel off in order to get into the action on the short-yardage skirmish, the tight end countered by finishing the block, bringing him to the ground and rendering him unable to get involved in the tackle attempt.

It was a solid rep that, honestly, looks better than what it was, which is perfectly fine. You wind up on the top of a guy like Nick Bosa and you’re going to come out looking good in most circumstances, even if the edge rusher’s own momentum trying to get into the play forced the issue.

But his performance was not just about one rep, nor will it dictate anything of the future. He still has to work on his pad level, but there is no question that he is further along as a blocker than has been any tight end the Steelers have drafted since Heath Miller. That includes Matt Spaeth, who grew into an even better blocker than Miller, but who took a few years to develop in that area.