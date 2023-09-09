Ben Roethlisberger Recalls His Favorite Franco Harris Memory

It’s been nine months since Franco Harris’ sudden and tragic death, days before his No. 32 was to be retired in an anniversary game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the team his famous Immaculate Reception came against. Still, Harris’ spirit lives on and his memory certainly hasn’t been forgotten.

On the latest episode of the Footbahlin podcast, Ben Roethlisberger and guest Charlie Batch fondly remembered a story about Roethlisberger and Harris, a non-football moment that still highlighted how competitive both were. Batch began by telling the story about one of his foundation’s events, one where Roethlisberger and Harris showed off their ping pong skills.

“They played all night,” Batch told the show. “We’re cleaning up and they literally had to leave one ping-pong table. Because him and Franco’s back there playing. The event is over at ten. It’s about midnight right now and they’re still playing. We’re like, ‘it’s time to clean up.’ And all we hear was [ping-pong noises].”

Roethlisberger has told the story before shortly after Harris’ death but he recalled it again, saying it was one of his favorite moments with Harris.

“That is one of my greatest Franco moments…this is when I was younger,” Roethlisberger said. “I think he was surprised that I was good. I was surprised he was good. And we just battled all night. We’re just having fun and playing all night.”

Harris was someone who stayed close to the team and city long after his playing days were over. He was a fixture of the Pittsburgh community, involved in businesses, community events, and the team. He was a regular at announcing team draft picks, was part of so many team reunions, and his statue greets you coming down the escalator at Pittsburgh’s airport.

Roethlisberger and Harris each had that healthy competition gene. And they were tremendous athletes. Roethlisberger a standout basketball player, a wide receiver in high school, a quarterback who could punt here and there. Harris was a multi-sport star growing up with baseball his first love before he committed to play football at Penn State, a gliding runner with more explosiveness than you might think.

Harris went on to become a Hall of Fame running back. And in a couple years, Roethlisberger will join him in Canton, Ohio. It’s just a shame Harris won’t be there to witness it but Roethlisberger will remember him for football and ping-pong.

“I’ll never forget that time with Franco just having fun. That smile, that laugh.”

Watch the whole episode below.