Announcers Named For Steelers’ Week Four Game Against Texans

We now know who will be calling the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week Four game against the Houston Texans Sunday afternoon. The CBS crew on the call will be Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, and Amanda Renner.

CBS announced its crew for the Week Four slate. The top pairing of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson will be in Buffalo to call the Bills-Dolphins game, an exciting AFC East matchup featuring two high-flying offenses. The Bills are coming off back-to-back blowout victories over the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders while the Dolphins just put up 70 points on the Denver Broncos yesterday afternoon. It’s only the fourth time in NFL history a team has scored 70 points in a game and the first since 1966.

Pittsburgh isn’t getting the “A” team for this game. But that’s to be expected for a non-marquee matchup. The Steelers will look to push their winning streak to three while the Texans are coming off a quality win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, upsetting them 37-17 yesterday afternoon. It was their first victory of the year, moving them to 1-2 on the season. New head coach DeMeco Ryans received the game ball after the win.

Rookie QB C.J. Stroud has gotten off to a hot start and has yet to throw an interception this season. Sunday, he tossed two touchdowns in the victory. Fellow exciting rookie WR Tank Dell broke out with a 145-yard performance, including catching one of Stroud’s touchdown passes.

Defensively, the Texans are led by LB Denzel Perryman, rookie EDGE Will Anderson, and CB and ex-Steeler Steven Nelson.

In seven career meetings, the Steelers are 5-2 against the Texans. The two teams last played on Christmas Day in 2017, a dominant 34-6 win for Pittsburgh. CB Mike Hilton had three sacks that day, tying an NFL record by a defensive back. The Texans haven’t beaten the Steelers since 2011 when RB Arian Foster ran for 155 yards in a 17-10 victory.

Pittsburgh and Houston kickoff Sunday at 1 PM/EST.