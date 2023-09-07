49ers Week One Thursday Injury Report: Charvarius Ward Added With Heel Injury

The San Francisco 49ers made an addition to their injury report on Thursday, adding cornerback Charvarius Ward who did not practice today with a heel injury. The injury report can be found on 49ers.com.

49ers Thursday Injury Report – Sept 7th

S Talanoa Hufanga – DNP (Personal)

CB Charavarius Ward – DNP (Heel)

DE Nick Bosa – Limited (Resting)

LB Oren Burks – Limited (Knee)

S Tashaun Gipson – Limited (Back)

TE George Kittle – Limited (Groin)

RB Jordan Mason – Limited (Foot)

WR Ray-Ray McCloud – Limited (Wrist)

K Jake Moddy – Limited (Quad)

OL Jon Feliciano – Full (Illness)

S George Odum – Full (Shoulder)

QB Brock Purdy – Full (Elbow)

OT Trent Williams – Full (Rest)

#49ers Thurs. participation: DNP: S Talanoa Hufanga (personal matter), CB Charvarius Ward (heel) Limited: DE Nick Bosa (resting), LB Oren Burks (knee), S Tashaun Gipson (back), TE George Kittle (groin), RB Jordan Mason (foot), WR Ray-Ray McCloud (wrist), K Jake Moody (quad) — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) September 7, 2023

Full participation: C/G Jon Feliciano (illness), S George Odum (shoulder), QB Brock Purdy (right elbow), T Trent Williams (vet day) — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) September 7, 2023

Other changes came with S Talanoa Hufanga not practicing due to a knee injury that kept him limited yesterday and C Jon Feliciano practicing in full after registering a DNP with an illness yesterday. EDGE Nick Bosa was also limited in his practice of the season and LT Trent Williams practiced in full after resting yesterday.

Bosa did return to the practice field and was seen working on the side. He signed his record-setting deal yesterday and is expected to play against the Steelers.

Ward is a big addition, as he’s the 49ers top cornerback this season. Though he appeared on the injury report, HC Kyle Shanahan said Ward will play Sunday.

#49ers Charvarius Ward (heel) is expected to play vs Steelers, per Kyle Shanahan on @KNBR pic.twitter.com/1dFNAMks1v — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) September 7, 2023

Pittsburgh and San Francisco open the season Sunday at 1 PM/EST at Acrisure Stadium.