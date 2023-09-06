2023 Stock Watch – RB Anthony McFarland Jr. – Stock Up

Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2023 season is getting underway after the team finished above .500 but failing to make the postseason last year, we turn our attention to the next chapter of Steelers football and everything that entails. One thing that it means is that some stock evaluations are going to start taking on more specific contexts as we get into the season, reflecting more immediate plusses and minus rather than trends over long periods. The nature of the evaluation, whether short-term or long-term, will be noted in the reasoning section below.

Player: RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: Assuming the first official depth chart is to be believed, the third-year running back is poised to take on the most significant role of his career—the Steelers’ starting kick returner. At worst, that guarantees him a helmet on Sundays and opens the door to being a part of the offensive gameplan.

Although not entirely out of nowhere, it did come as something of a surprise when RB Anthony McFarland Jr. was listed as the Steelers’ starting kick returner. WR Calvin Austin III was listed as the starting kick returner during the preseason, with Gunner Olszewski as the backup.

While he did get the opportunity to return some kicks during the preseason, it wasn’t exactly with distinction. In fairness to him, he was put in poor positions to return, the balls he fielded typically being sent deep in the end zone.

In a preseason context, though, you have to take your chances and try to make something happen. My guess would be that head coach Mike Tomlin just told him to return anything that came his way and show what he could do with it. The end result was less important than the effort itself.

McFarland won the third running back job behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, but it’s hard to say how many opportunities he might actually see on offense. Both Harris and Warren will command volume work, but McFarland could potentially serve a niche role.

Having success on special teams could aid in that regard by being able to put on tape that he can make plays in meaningful games. His NFL body of work in the regular season remains minimal after spending most of last season on the practice squad and dressing for few games in 2021.

It’s worth pointing out that McFarland returned exactly one kick during his college career, though he got 40 yards on it. If the depth chart is really to be believed, then the Steelers are putting their trust and faith in him to be able to handle the role.

While it’s not something that he’s gotten the chance to do much in his past, the return game is something that had always been a part of his conversation since the time he was first drafted in the fourth round in 2020 out of Maryland. Now, apparently, he will finally get his chance to prove himself. If he fails, the Steelers will fall back on Olszewski.