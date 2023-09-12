2023 South Side Questions: Will Cameron Heyward Require Surgery For Groin Injury?

The Steelers are now back at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, facing down a long regular season that looks a lot more promising given how things have gone leading up to it. Finishing just above .500 last year, they anticipate being able to compete with any team in the league this season with second-year QB Kenny Pickett leading the way.

They’ve done a great deal to address what they identified as their shortcomings during the offseason, which included addressing the offensive and defensive lines as well as the secondary and the inside linebacker room, which is nearly entirely different from last year. The results have been positive so far.

Even well into the regular season and beyond, there are going to be plenty of questions that need answered. When will the core rookies get to play, or even start? Is the depth sufficient where they upgraded? Can they stand toe-to-toe with the Bengals and the other top teams in the league? We’ll try to frame the conversation in relevant ways as long as you stick with us throughout the season, as we have for many years.

Question: Will DL Cameron Heyward require surgery?

As if the Steelers needed yet another problem, several key players left Sunday’s game due to injury, the most significant of which appears to be that suffered by 13-year veteran DL Cameron Heyward. A perennial Pro Bowler, he is one of the most essential parts of this team, but it’s not clear when he will take the field again.

Heyward exited in the second half with a groin injury. While he attempted to return to the game, he only made it through one play before being permanently sidelined. There were conflicting reports yesterday regarding whether he would need surgery or not. At the moment, it appears he is headed for a second opinion.

From appearances, it does not seem as though this will be a season-ending injury in either direction, but if it is severe enough to require surgery, it could potentially double the recovery time and result in him missing half of the season.

The Steelers bolstered their defensive line depth this year, but there is no replacing a Cameron Heyward. Fans expecting J.J. Watt to come off the bench and step into the lineup should probably not hold their breath. Even if he were willing, and willing to play for cheap, I doubt he would play again given the health scare he had last season.

My hope is that rookie Keeanu Benton sees a significantly expanded role while Heyward is out. They will play mostly in sets with two down linemen, anyway, but I believe he would also be capable of handling the 3-4 defensive end role, paired with Larry Ogunjobi, with Montravius Adams remaining at nose tackle.

DeMarvin Leal is the other primary option, but there is also Isaiahh Loudermilk, with NT Breiden Fehoko on the practice squad as a possible call-up to occupy Heyward’s roster spot while he is on the Reserve/Injured List—a seemingly unavoidable reality at this point.