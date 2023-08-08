‘You Gonna Get It’: Elandon Roberts Confident In His Abilities As A Pass Rusher

At this point in his career, it’s well-known what works for Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts, especially when it comes to rushing the passer.

A physical player who plays with a clear edge all over the field, that edge applies to Roberts as a pass rusher, too.

Roberts, who has 11.0 career sacks through the first seven seasons of his career, has shown that edge and physicality in backs-on-‘backers drills throughout training camp, using his trademark power to bull rush defenders to win the rep. On Saturday, Roberts and running back Jaylen Warren had a great battle in the drill, splitting reps with Roberts showing his power on the bull rush, according to Steelers Depot’s own Alex Kozora.

Earlier in camp, on the first day of pads, Roberts turned John Lovett into his own personal speed bump, running over the depth running back option multiple times in the drill.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday following the morning walk-through practice in Latrobe, Roberts said that the bull rush with his power is his “fastball” and stated that it’s a gift for him when it comes to rushing the passer.

“I’m not a one trick pony, but if you want that fastball, you gonna get it. … it is what it is,” Roberts told reporters, according to video via 93.7 The Fan’s Jeff Hatthorn on Twitter. “… they don’t ask for that. I’m not an arrogant player, arrogant person, but everybody knows what they good at and I feel like that’s just one gift I got from that standpoint. And I feel like when it’s that fast ball ripping, it’s going to rip.”

#Steelers LB Elandon Roberts says competition is driving everyone to get better. As for his physicality during the backs on backers drill ⁦@937theFan⁩ pic.twitter.com/XeNdp5vtc4 — Jeff Hathhorn (@jhathhorn) August 8, 2023

That fastball certainly has been ripping in training camp as he’s really introduced himself to running backs in training camp.

With his play style and physicality as a blitzer, he reminds many of former Steelers linebacker Vince Williams, who was a running back killer as a blitzer during his time in the Black and Gold. While Roberts has a long way to go to be as impactful as Williams as a blitzer, he’s leaving a mark — literally and figuratively — early on in his tenure with the Steelers.

Though he’s not usually on the field in obvious passing situations due to his struggles in coverage, Roberts is coming off his best season as a pass rusher in 2022 with the Miami Dolphins. Last season, Roberts recorded a grade of 90.1 as a pass rusher, per Pro Football Focus, generating 11 total pressures on just 24 pass rush reps. Throughout his career he’s historically hovered around a 70.0 mark as a pass rusher, generating 53 total pressures in his career on 234 pass rush reps.

We’ll see what Roberts’ role in Pittsburgh is once the regular season hits, but there’s a good chance Roberts will be called upon to blitz often from his inside linebacker position. He’s an impactful guy there, and if his fastball is clicking, look out.