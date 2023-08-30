‘Who Is 83?’ Patrick Peterson Finds Out About Connor Heyward’s Versatility

If there is a football equivalent to frequent flyer miles, Connor Heyward has it. As the old commercial sang, he’s been everywhere, man. No one in camp has worn as many hats as him throughout the summer. At this point, it’s hard to even call him a singular position. In individual periods, he works with Pat Freiermuth and the rest of the tight ends but once practice gets going, he’s all over the place.

It’s caught the attention of new Steelers like CB Patrick Peterson who wasn’t initially familiar with him. But quickly found out No. 83 isn’t cloned on the field. He’s just lining up everywhere.

“Connor has been all over the field,” Peterson said on his All Things Covered podcast with co-host Bryant McFadden. When I first got [here], I didn’t know his name or know many people on the offensive side of the ball. I’m like, man, who is 83? I just seen him at tight end, at slot, at running back. Who is this guy?”

As a rookie, Heyward lined up at a couple of different positions and showed some versatility, an H-Back type who played on special teams. But he generally was either a Y-off player, a tight end off the line of scrimmage, or aligning in the slot. With a year under his belt, the team has expanded his roles and spent the summer seeing what all he can do. Based on the results, it’s a shorter list to come up with the things he can’t do.

In camp, Pittsburgh used him as a tight end, slot receiver, gave him plenty of time as a true running back, and he even threw a touchdown pass during a goal line drill. A running back at Michigan State before moving to tight end, Heyward could see time out of the backfield in more obvious passing situations given his size as a blocker and receiving chops. He won our training camp “Mr. Versatile Award,” with us writing on him:

“What didn’t Heyward do in camp? He played H-back, tight end, slot receiver, running back, special teams, heck, the dude threw a touchdown pass in the team’s annual goal-line drill. You won’t find many players who wear more hats than Heyward. He may lack size but is a tough and true football player who is always available and always working.”

His role will vary week-to-week but Peterson knows that can make him hard to gameplan for.

“He did the same thing what he’s doing right now in the league in college. Running back, kind of slot…he was everywhere.”

Heyward isn’t just known for his versatility. He’s made plays in the passing game and looked fluid and comfortable as a runner, albeit in limited action. He’s a chess piece in an offense that wants to be flexible from formation and personnel standpoints.

In some ways, Peterson may try to become the Heyward of the defense. Though a static player for most of his career, he signed with the Steelers in part because of the chance to move around. He was named runner up to our “Mr. Versatile” award, playing outside corner, slot corner, and a bit of safety. If both players can competently move around this year, their impacts and their talents will be magnified.