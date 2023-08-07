What Steelers Depth Chart Gets Wrong (And Why No One Should Pay Attention To It)

Mike Tomlin admits it. Pay no mind to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ depth chart. It’s only produced because the team has to ahead of its preseason opener Friday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And it’s not something that takes much time for whoever is making it (it sure isn’t Tomlin).

To hammer home the point, we’ll review the Steelers’ newly released depth chart and point out the inconsistences with it and what we’ve seen on the practice field this summer, the stuff that actually matters.

OFFENSE

QB – All good there, though it’s pretty simple to construct this year. This is correct.

RB – Generally correct, too. Anthony McFarland Jr. has had little internal competition for the No. 3 spot and the only way he loses it is if the team goes outside the organization at the end of the month. Which is possible. But right now, he’s the No. 3. Right now, John Lovett has barely practiced and Greg Bell is clearly ahead of him.

FB – Connor Heyward the only name listed. He hasn’t had a true fullback snap this camp but it’s logical to list him though Kendrick Green really could take that spot with his newfound new position, which is working well in the early going.

WR – Though not explicitly stated, it seems they’re listed top to bottom from X receiver to slot receiver to Z receiver. These can be a little difficult to gauge but it looked correct to a point. Cody White has seen more first-team reps than Miles Boykin. They should be switched. For example, WR Diontae Johnson was held out of team periods on Sunday (he’s healthy, just a half-day) and White saw first-team reps alongside Calvin Austin III (Allen Robinson II had the day fully off) and George Pickens.

Other than that, the depth chart looks correct.

OL – Couple issues here. Dylan Cook has spent more time at left tackle than right tackle though he’s flipped to the right side over the past few days. Spencer Anderson is the fourth-string center and while he has a snapping background, he’s listed at the one spot he hasn’t taken a rep at during training camp. Most of his time has come at tackle, more right than left, with some guard sprinkled in.

I understand the Steelers largely don’t double-up names at different positions on the depth chart (though Connor Heyward is an exception, listed at tight end and fullback) but Nate Herbig has gotten a ton of work at center and is only listed as the backup right guard. Right now, he’s likely the immediate backup to Mason Cole, though his spot there isn’t cemented.

DEFENSE

DL – Two points to note here. Rookie Keeanu Benton has worked second-team nose tackle over Breiden Fehoko throughout camp. Pittsburgh often notes its depth chart with veterans ahead of rookies (RB Najee Harris a notable exception in 2021) but Benton has run ahead of Fehoko.

Not sure why Jonathan Marshall is listed as the fourth-string nose tackle. Don’t think he’s taken a rep there. He’s logged his time at defensive end.

OLB – This actually looks correct. Across the board, this accurately reflects how Pittsburgh has lined up. Since the depth chart doesn’t denote sides, Watt’s side is the left outside linebackers while Highsmith’s is the right outside linebackers. The backups have flip-flopped sides, too.

ILB – It’s generally on the money here too though with the mixing and matching Pittsburgh’s done, the lines here at inside linebacker are a little off. It’s been Nick Kwiatkoski and Tanner Muse next to each other and a lot of Kwon Alexander/Chapelle Russell. Muse and Russell really haven’t been part of a pairing.

CB – Largely accurate here, though Luq Barcoo has seen some elevated reps throughout camp and isn’t the clear backup Isaiah Dunn, signed last week, has been.

Nickel has been an everyday rotation with a different person working with the ones. I’ll have to revisit my notes to check for any patterns but this looks ok. It’s ordered primarily based on veteran status.

S – With all the injuries and players missing, the group has not been fully healthy for one day of camp. So we haven’t gotten to see who would take first-team reps between Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal at strong safety if everyone was practicing. Currently, Kazee and Neal are dealing with minor injuries. Everything else is sorta correct though because of the injuries, Kenny Robinson has gotten a ton of time with the ones, far more than his third-string status would suggest. Often, it’s been Robinson and Tre Norwood acting as the starting safeties.

Special Teams

ST – Less to discuss here. We won’t know a pecking order in the return game until the team plays Friday and even then, it won’t mean much. All three of those names have gotten work returning but RB Anthony McFarland Jr. may do kicks while WR Ja’Marcus Bradley has also been part of the return team, though he may not get a chance to do so in-game. He may be an up-man on the kick return unit.

Of course, much of the depth chart is correct. It’s certainly not all wrong. But there are several points that differ from what’s actually going on down on the field. And this is just an initial depth chart where much can and will change based on performance and injury.