Watch: The Depot 180 — August 1 — Episode 339

Episode 339 — August 1, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

After having the day off on Monday, the Steelers’ players returned to the practice field for the first padded practice of training camp. In today’s episode I discuss some of the injury concerns from Tuesday’s practice. I also talk about the offensive line featuring a couple different personnel configurations and a couple exciting moments between rookies and veterans in practice.

