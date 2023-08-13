Watch: Pittsburgh’s Inside Linebackers Impress In Preseason Opener (Here’s Why)

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re breaking down the play of the Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebackers in their preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Focusing in on the new additions of Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, and Kwon Alexander along with second-year Mark Robinson, they brought a tenacity and physicality missing from this unit last season. We go through several examples of that off the All-22 tape.

