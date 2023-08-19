Watch: Calvin Austin III’s 54-Yard Punt Return Sets Up 25-Yard TD Strike To TE Pat Freiermuth

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense got off to a quick start with a 62-yard touchdown run by RB Jaylen Warren, and after forcing a three-and-out defensively, the offense got back to work.

Calvin Austin III fielded Sam Martin’s punt and took it back 54 yards, giving the Steelers prime field position at the Buffalo 25.

On the next play, QB Kenny Pickett fired over the middle for TE Pat Freiermuth, connecting for a 25-yard touchdown and putting Pittsburgh up 14-0 with 10:37 left in the first quarter. That was enough for Coach Mike Tomlin to see as the first-team offense is finished for the night, per Steelers sideline reporter Missi Matthews.

It was a lightning bolt start for the Steelers, getting multiple explosive plays to go up 14-0 over a talented Buffalo Bills team playing the majority of their starters. In recent years, the Steelers have struggled to get seven off a short field, and to see them turn the short field into a touchdown is a very encouraging sign.

Freiermuth celebrated with a dab, bringing back the dance move for guys everywhere who don’t know how to dance. For Austin, he’s cementing the fact that he deserves the return job, with an explosive return setting the offense up to score.

It’s been a great start for Pittsburgh so far against a formidable opponent. Let’s see if they can keep their foot on the gas and build off their 14-0 lead.