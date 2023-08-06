Vontaze Burfict Fires Back At Joey Porter Jr.’s Hatred Comment: ‘F**k Your Daddy’

The hate and overall disdain for former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict runs deep in the Porter family.

Former Steelers linebacker and outside linebackers coach Joey Porter Sr. certainly had reasons to hate Burfict on the field and turns out Joey Porter Jr. — now a Steeler himself — hated him too.

That hatred goes both ways as Burfict fired back late Saturday night in his Instagram stories with a response to Porter Jr.

“@joeyporterjr aye I’m happy yo daddy got stories for you about be but f**k yo Dady on blqqds,” Burfict wrote, according to a tweet from Bengals Drake on Twitter.

Vontaze Burfict taking to social media tonight pic.twitter.com/cGyoOcaqs8 — DB (@bengalsdrake) August 6, 2023

Not exactly sure what Burfict is saying at the end of his response after saying “F” Joey Porter Sr., but it can’t be anything nice.

Growing up a Steelers fan of course Porter Jr. didn’t like Burfict. What Steelers fan did at the time, or even does currently? He was and will always seemingly remain Public Enemy No. 1 for his dirty tackle on Le’Veon Bell and then later his hit on Antonio Brown in the playoffs that knocked Brown out of the next week in the AFC Divisional Round against the Denver Broncos.

I’m no doctor, but maybe Antonio Brown never recovered from this disgusting hit by Vontaze Burfict pic.twitter.com/7FKGRs9AiD — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) January 2, 2022

That hit on Brown also brought Burfict and Joey Porter Sr. together. At that time, Porter Sr. served as a defensive coach for the Steelers. Porter Sr. came out onto the field to check on the injured Brown, which led to a confrontation with Burfict and others from Cincinnati. The Bengals were flagged twice, once for Burfict’s hit and a second time for when Burfict’s teammate Adam “Pacman” Jones went after Porter. That led to Pittsburgh kicking the game-winning field goal.

That moment also led to Jones’ infamous “man, F*ck Jerry Porter” post-game video where he vented about the flag and the fact that a coach was on the field and mixed it up with players. Undoubtedly, that moment led to the hatred solidifying from Porter Jr., who saw guys trashing his father on social media and trying to go after him on the field.

It’s not surprising that Porter Jr. said that the Porter family doesn’t like Burfict. It’s also no surprise that Burfict doesn’t like Porter — or the Steelers, for that matter.

Burfict’s response is yet another example of him being drawn into the media landscape because of comments a Steeler or former Steeler made. Earlier in the summer, Bell stated he wanted to put his hands on Burfict in the ring while promoting an upcoming boxing match. That led to Jones and Burfict trying to up the stakes and make it a fight in the octagon, with Burfict saying he’d do it for free.