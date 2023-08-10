Two Plays In Wednesday’s Practice Highlight Kenny Pickett’s Progression – Literally

These weren’t dimes 50 yards downfield. They weren’t passes squeezed into tight windows where only the receiver could make the play. They weren’t off-platform, side-arm, 360 no scope, ropes right on the money. No, those weren’t moments Kenny Pickett had in Wednesday’s practice. But there were two throws that stuck out, A+ reps that showed what he can be.

I mentioned both in yesterday’s camp report but wanted to dedicate a whole post to it. Twice, Pickett showed the ability to work through progressions low-to-high and instead of taking the easy underneath throw, look for more and fire downfield.

The first rep came early in the team’s second team period, the one that follows seven shots, Pickett’s first throw of the session.

“Pickett boots to the left. Opts against hitting TE Darnell Washington in the flat for what would’ve been a short gain and fires downfield to WR Allen Robinson II on a 7/flag route for a gain of 22, a nice progression and decision by Pickett. There were two defenders in the area who would’ve hit Robinson had this been a tackling session but still a good play by Pickett and grab by Robinson.”

To add some more color to it. Pickett fakes the handoff and rolls left. As is typical on these boots, there is a receiver coming across the formation in the flat, faking split zone action and running towards the sideline. Washington was open, the flat defender is the first read here for what should be an “easy” gain off a constraint play (make the run and pass look the same).

Typically, that’s the receiver the quarterback hits and there’s nothing wrong with it. Flat defender is the first read of the progression. Pickett could’ve hit Washington for a couple of yards. But he decided to look for more and scanned downfield. Allen Robinson was slot left to the boot side and ran to the corner, effectively a three-level sail concept with a flat, corner, and clearout/vertical route.

Pickett found him, hitting Robinson on the money along the left sideline for a gain of 22. Instead of hitting Washington for three or four yards, he turned it into an explosive play.

In the final team period, red zone work, the Steelers had a designed play in the flat for WR Calvin Austin III. Again, what I wrote in the camp diary.

“Pickett looks for Calvin Austin III in the left flat as he motions across and that helps draw the defense in. Pickens gets open along the left sideline and Pickett comes off his initial read to Austin, hitting Pickens open for a walk-in 24-yard score.”

Expanding on that, Austin began the play aligned to the right. Pickett motioned him across and looked for Austin in the left flat, a good way to flood zone coverage out out-leverage man coverage. To be fair, the defense seemed to cover it well but Pickett didn’t lock onto his primary read. He moved low-to-high, from Austin downfield to George Pickens, who had gotten behind the RCB who was either playing in the flat or drawn in by Austin’s motion. With the safety not taking away the deep-half, Pickens was all alone and Pickett calmly hit him for a walk-in, 24-yard score. Another explosive play, this one resulting in six.

They’re just two plays. And I’m careful not to overhype Pickett or anyone in the summer. His camp has been good but it’s not some sort of night and day difference compared to where his regular season left off. It’s far better than his first training camp but that’s to be expected. Pickett should be performing well in camp and he is so you can check that box and clear that low bar. But yesterday showed the progress he is making serve as tangible examples of the confidence he has in the pocket. Hopefully it’s one of the many strides he makes in 2023.