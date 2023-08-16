Tre Norwood, Nick Kwiatkoski Limited In Return To Practice; Nate Herbig Remains Out With Injury Wednesday

On the penultimate day of training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, the Pittsburgh Steelers are starting to get healthy.

Veteran safety Tre Norwood and veteran free agent linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski returned to practice Wednesday in Latrobe on Chuck Noll Field, giving the Steelers two experienced players back on the defense at the right time.

Norwood, who was out the last few days with a leg injury and missed last Friday’s preseason opener, returned to practice in full pads Wednesday, according to Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora, though the third-year safety was limited to individual drills and was not seen in team sessions.

S Tre Norwood in full pads for today's practice. Looks like he will at least work in positional period. Safety group getting its guys back to finish out camp. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 16, 2023

The Steelers are starting to get healthy at the safety position at the right time with the return of Norwood just a few days after Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal returned to practice for Pittsburgh.

Kwiatkoski returned in a limited fashion Wednesday after missing practice on Sunday and Tuesday after suffering a shoulder injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the preseason opener. According to Kozora, Kwiatkoski is sporting a wrap on his shoulder, so he wasn’t a full go, but he was able to participate in individual drills.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski has his right shoulder wrapped but he is in pads and should participate in at least individual period today. Only out a couple days. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 16, 2023

Veteran outside linebacker Markus Golden returned to practice Wednesday as well after getting a veteran’s day off Tuesday from head coach Mike Tomlin.

Backup offensive lineman Nate Herbig remained out of practice Wednesday with the shoulder injury suffered Sunday in practice. According to Kozora, Herbig does not have a sling or a wrap on the shoulder, so the injury doesn’t appear that serious and shouldn’t keep him out much longer.

We’ll see what other injury updates Tomlin has after practice regarding Herbig and veteran defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who remains in a boot and has missed the last two practices after missing the preseason opener.