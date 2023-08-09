Three Underrated And Unheralded Players Of Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 Training Camp

Through the first 11 practices of the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, there’s been a lot of attention paid to the big names. A rookie class that has looked impressive overall. Second-year players like QB Kenny Pickett and WR George Pickens. Free agent signings in CB Patrick Peterson, OG Isaac Seumalo, and many others. There’s even been obvious camp darlings, like S Kenny Robinson, who have gotten plenty of attention.

We’ll take a different angle with today’s list. Three players who have shown me something but names even I haven’t spent much time mentioning. But they’re players I’m excited to watch for Friday’s preseason opener against Tampa Bay.

OT Dylan Cook

A former college quarterback, Cook brings size (6064, 310-plus pounds with 33 1/2-inch arms) and good athleticism you’d expect from someone who was throwing passes and running the ball five years ago. Cook has put in a couple of quality practices, starting with the team’s Friday Night Lights practice. He’s able to pull and lead block — the Steelers are pulling their backside tackle more often this camp — and he has the feet to mirror against counters in 1v1. A right tackle in college, he’s logged time at both spots throughout camp, creating a bit of positional flexibility.

Pittsburgh’s top three tackles are locked in: Chukwuma Okorafor, Dan Moore Jr., and Broderick Jones. Le’Raven Clark is a veteran and potential fourth option while rookie Spencer Anderson has played every position but center. If he plays well inside stadiums, Cook could be a true practice squad option as an extra tackle.

CB Luq Barcoo

No Steeler has made more plays the last three practices than Barcoo. On Saturday, he broke up back-to-back passes thrown his way intended for WR Hakeem Butler and finished the day intercepting QB Mason Rudolph in the red zone. On Sunday, he had two end zone breakups of QB Mitch Trubisky and on Tuesday, he jumped a route and intercepted Rudolph again.

A former wide receiver who thinks like one, Barcoo has always been a playmaker, nine interceptions his final year at San Diego State, and those ball skills are translating. With a lankier frame, he needs to show more consistency as a tackler and prove he can make an impact on special teams.

He was losing reps in the middle of camp but vet off days for Patrick Peterson along with Cory Trice Jr.’s unfortunate knee injury has opened the door again. Barcoo’s trying to kick it in.

WR Dez Fitzpatrick

A back-end of the roster receiver who has caught my eye. Fitzpatrick is a plus athlete and good route runner who creates space at the top of his routes. According to our stats through the first 10 practices (it does not include Tuesday’s session), Fitzpatrick is tied for fourth on the team with 14 receptions during 11 v 11 periods and sixth in yards with 158.

It seems like WR Cody White is destined for a practice squad spot but with its expansion to 16 players, there’s room for two receivers. Fitzpatrick could be that second name.

Of course, we’ll need to see more from all three guys and what they do inside stadiums matters most. But when the fourth quarter hits Friday night, look for these three names: Cook wearing No. 60, Barcoo No. 35, Fitzpatrick No. 82.