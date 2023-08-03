Three Steelers Crack The NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List

The NFL Players Association recently came out with its Top 50 player sales list, highlighting licensed products, including trading cards, men’s, women’s and youth game jerseys, T-shirts and hoodies that have players’ names on their products. The list measured sales from March 1 to May 31, 2023.

Topping the list was Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, the current face of the NFL, having won two Super Bowls as well as two NFL MVP honors. Three Pittsburgh Steelers cracked the list with OLB T.J. Watt coming in at No. 10, QB Kenny Pickett at No. 13, and WR George Pickens at No. 45.

Watt only trailed Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons as the top defensive player in merchandise sales. Watt’s resume speaks for itself as the 2021 DPOY has been on a historic pace since entering the league in 2017, posting 77.5 sacks, 23 forced fumbles, 37 pass deflections, and six interceptions as a one-man game wrecker.

Pickett has quickly become a hot name in NFL circles as a potential breakout candidate heading into Year Two. He endured a bit of a rocky start to his NFL career, but helped Pittsburgh rebound after the bye to finish with a 9-8 record after starting 2-6. Pickett’s stat line wasn’t impressive as a rookie, but he flashed moments of clutch play down the stretch. With a fortified offensive line in front of him and a beefed-up receiving corps around him, Pickett should take a notable step forward in 2023.

Pickens has gained national attention since arriving to Pittsburgh last season as an athletic marvel at the wide receiver position. He has made improbable catches look routine in practices as well as in games, having just made a spectacular catch that went viral just a couple of days ago. Pickens has called himself “the best wide receiver in the whole world” thanks to what he brings to the table. While he has a way to go before getting to the level of Justin Jefferson or Tyreek Hill, Pickens is well on his way to stardom in the league, and the fans believe the same thing with his merchandise sales.