The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Falcons Preseason Game Preview, 53-Man Roster Talk, Listener Questions, & More

Season 14, Episode 13 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest moves made by the Pittsburgh Steelers. We cover the signings, waivings and Reserve/Injured additions that happened since our Monday show.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin held another press conference on Tuesday, so Alex and I parse all of the meaningful things that he had to say. We discuss who may or may not play on Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons based on some things that Tomlin said on Tuesday. We also discuss what we would like to see in that regard when it comes to first-team players.

Alex and I then dive into other aspects of the Steelers’ third preseason game on Thursday night and what we both hope to see and will be looking for in that contest.

Alex has completed his most-recent 53-man roster prediction, so we discuss the few changes that one has when compared to his previous one. We discuss the offensive line, tight end, and wide receiver spots quite a bit during this breakdown of his 53-man roster.

Several other minor topics not noted in this recap are also discussed in this 80-minute episode, and we end it by answering several listener questions.

