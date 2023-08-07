Texans Sign Former Steelers DT Khalil Davis, Try Out Former OL Jesse Davis

The Houston Texans have signed one and worked out another familiar name related to the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to Aaron Wilson, the team signed DT Khalil Davis and tried out OL Jesse Davis.

Sources: #Texans signing defensive tackle Khalil Davis, awarded offensive guard Keaton Sutherland off waivers, IR D.J. Scaife and worked out veteran offensive tackle Jesse Davis @KPRC2 https://t.co/av5WI9lbBC — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 6, 2023

Khalil spent the latter half of the 2021 season on the Steelers’ practice squad. They tried to claim him off waivers earlier in the year but lost out to the Indianapolis Colts. He was added when the Colts waived him a month later. Davis spent the 2022 offseason and preseason with the team as a reserve defensive tackle. In our post-camp analysis on him, we wrote:

“He certainly had some of the quickest and most impressive wins in 1v1 but he can play out of control and lose ugly, too. Run defense wasn’t his strength and he was washed too often. He did have a big stick to end the win over Seattle but that was a backyard football play and not something that counts all that much in an actual evaluation of his game. He’ll fight for a practice squad spot but could get squeezed with how competitive and deep this room is.”

He wasn’t signed to the team’s practice squad. He spent a few months with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers later in the season before ending the year with the Los Angeles Rams. He spent the spring with the USFL Birmingham Stallions, recording 29 tackles with one sack. His is the twin brother of DT Carlos Davis, a Steelers draft pick in 2020, and they spent last year’s training camp together. Neither is no longer with Pittsburgh.

GM Omar Khan traded for Jesse Davis ahead of the 2022 season, sending a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings. With guard/tackle versatility, Davis was a depth piece last year, technically appearing in 14 games on the field goal unit but not logging a single offensive snap. Pittsburgh’s unusually positive offensive line health was a large reason for Davis not seeing the field offensively. A free agent this offseason, the team did not re-sign him. As of this writing, the Texans have not signed him either, though he could end up on a roster later in the year as injuries begin to mount around the league.