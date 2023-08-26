Teryl Austin Suggests Steelers Will Use Committee At Inside Linebacker And Safety

In today’s hyper-specialized NFL world, you don’t just get running back committees. And for the Pittsburgh Steelers, there will be plenty of rotating on both sides of the ball. Speaking to reporters earlier Saturday, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin seemed to confirm as much, though it’s been obvious based on how the team has deployed its personnel this summer.

“I kind of like it the way we do it,” he told reporters via Steelers.com. “I think it’ll be by committee a little bit in terms of who we’re playing and what kind of group we’re playing and how they fit with what we want do that week. I think we’ve got three starter-capable linebackers. They’ve all started, they’ve all done a good job and they’re doing a really good job for us here.”

Pittsburgh signed linebackers Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts early in the offseason before adding Kwon Alexander early in training camp. All three have played well this summer and almost off the bat, the team rotated all three along the first-team. It’s doubtful there will be two true starters; instead, the Steelers will mix and match and all three will see snaps.

Holcomb is a good athlete and well-rounded player. Roberts is a hammer against the run. Alexander is an impact hitter but more athletic and functional in space than Roberts. And all three will see the field in Week One against San Francisco. Roles and snap counts will vary week-to-week but Pittsburgh will spread the responsibility over their top three, not just two of them. The Steelers demand plenty from the position, it’s one reason why they’ve struggled to find success since Ryan Shazier’s career-ending injury, and it’s smart for the team to take a three-pronged approach.

It’ll be a similar story at safety. Minkah Fitzpatrick won’t come off the field but Damontae Kazee and Kean Neal will rotate opposite of him. Austin was asked if there will be a similar rotation there as there will be at linebacker.

“Probably as well. We’ll try to use so we get the best matchups we can. The things we think that work best for us to give us the best opportunity to win.”

As we noted days ago, the team had a specific deployment of Kazee and Neal. Neal played in the Steelers’ base 3-4 defense while Kazee was used for their traditional 2-4-5 nickel. But the team found ways to get all three on the field in their “big nickel” package, which will most commonly be used against 12 personnel versus teams who have athletic tight ends that create matchup problems in the passing game.

Pittsburgh’s roster looks stronger top to bottom. The inside linebackers are better than the listless group of a year ago. At safety, Terrell Edmunds was a steadying force but replaceable and the combination of Kazee and Neal should pick up those snaps. While the Steelers ideally want a rotation and will use them to begin the year, being three-deep also creates injury protection. Losing one guy may eliminate the rotation but it won’t destroy the Steelers’ core gameplan, something that’ll be key over the course of a long 17-game season.