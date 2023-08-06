Teryl Austin Happy With ‘Kick-Your-Butt Attitude’ Markus Golden Brings To Steelers

Over the last few seasons the depth behind T.J. Watt and guys like Alex Highsmith and Bud Dupree at outside linebacker hasn’t been all that good. That’s always been a major concern for the Steelers considering the outside linebacker position is what makes the 3-4 defense go in Pittsburgh.

Of course, there was the brief stint of Melvin Ingram in Pittsburgh that seemingly solidified the depth behind Watt and Highsmith in the 2021 season. But that all came crashing down when Ingram demanded a trade because he was unhappy with his role as the No. 3 outside linebacker.

Now though, after throwing a handful of resources at the depth behind Watt and Highsmith with the selection of Nick Herbig in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and the savvy signing of veteran Markus Golden, the Steelers seem set at the position moving forward, especially with Golden as the top sub.

With 47.0 career sacks, Golden comes to the Steelers well established overall. He brings a rugged, pissed-off demeanor on the field, too, which pleases defensive coordinator Teryl Austin.

Speaking with 93.7 The Fan Saturday, Austin praised Golden for the “kick-your-butt” attitude he brings to the room, providing a real edge to the group with Watt and Highsmith.

“We get a good veteran who can rush the passer, who is strong,” Austin said of Golden, according to 93.7 The Fan. “He comes with a kick-your-butt attitude and that is nice. He brings that to the room. That’s good I think because you have TJ, Alex, two established guys. Not that he’s not an established guy, but he’s in the back end of his career. He can help when he’s over there.”

Golden certainly has the resume, recording three seasons of double-digit sacks in his career while also playing in 111 career games and 4,871 snaps defensively. Honestly, he’s been severely underrated his entire career. Yet, he continues to be coveted due to his ability to play with leverage, have a relentless motor and really develop his pass rush arsenal.

It helps that he has a great attitude, too.

That attitude is resonating with the rest of the outside linebackers early in training camp and it’s certainly caught the attention of Austin. Though Golden hasn’t quite flashed in training camp like Watt, Highsmith and Herbig have, when the games start to count and the bright lights come on, Golden will be there with his lunch pail ready to go work.

In a veteran-based outside linebacker room, Golden’s attitude and work ethic are standing out. That’s saying something behind guys like Watt and Highsmith, two relentless, tireless workers overall. We’ll see what Golden has left in the tank at this point in his career coming off a down year in Arizona in 2022.

So far though, Austin is pleased, as are the Steelers.