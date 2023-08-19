Steelers Vs. Bills Injury Thread

UPDATE: Thompson has returned to the game.
Pittsburgh Steelers S Trenton Thompson left the field a little shaken up after a big hit on Buffalo Bills WR Trent Sherfield on a third-down completion with 7:31 remaining in the first half. Thompson lowered his shoulder and delivered a big hit, but immediately came up shaken up. Given the nature of the hit, it’s likely that Thompson will go through concussion protocol. We’ll have more info soon on the safety, who had an interception in Pittsburgh’s preseason opener.