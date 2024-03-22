2023 Exit Meetings – S Trenton Thompson

Like Trenton Thompson, the Pittsburgh Steelers are right where we are: sitting at home being mad. Although they managed to make the playoffs in 2023, they lost in the first round. It has now been seven years without a postseason victory, the longest drought in franchise history. The question is what to do next.

The first step is always taking stock of what happened and what is left. That’s part of the exit meeting process, in which coaches meet with each player. They discuss the season and their expectations moving forward—and potentially their role within it.

While we might not know all the details about what goes on between head coach Mike Tomlin and his players during these exit meetings, we do know how we would conduct those meetings if they were let up to us. So here are the Depot’s exit meetings for the Steelers’ roster following the 2023 season.

Player: Trenton Thompson

Position: Safety

Experience: 1 Year

Trenton Thompson spent most of the 2022 season on the New York Giants’ practice squad, playing in just one game. As a result, he failed to earn an accrued season for that year, 2023 marking his first with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Last season, the former college free agent logged six games, making one start and playing 212 snaps on defense. He seemed guaranteed to play more but suffered an injury against the Indianapolis Colts. Initial reports indicated a stinger, but he never returned for the final four games.

The Steelers didn’t even move him to the Reserve/Injured List until the end of the regular season. That suggests they thought during that time he could still return, but he never made it back. But he showed them enough, I think, to stay interested.

In six games, Thompson recorded 22 tackles, with one interception and three passes defensed. Injuries to Minkah Fitzpatrick and Keanu Neal forced him into significant playing time. But his injury against the Colts robbed him of an even bigger opportunity. Fitzpatrick suffered another injury against the Colts, and Damontae Kazee served a three-game suspension.

Surely Thompson would have started the final three games of the regular season if healthy. Instead, the Steelers called Eric Rowe up from the practice squad and moved Patrick Peterson to safety. Both and he and the Steelers missed the window for a shot at an extended look at him.

But he’s under contract for the 2024 season, so it’s not like he can’t still earn a role. The Steelers released Neal, but added veteran DeShon Elliott, who presumably starts next to Fitzpatrick. Notably, Rowe also remains unsigned—and for that matter, so does Peterson, whom they also released.

Right now, the Steelers have Fitzpatrick, Elliott, Kazee, Thompson, and special teamer Miles Killebrew at safety. It won’t shock me if this is the group they roll into the regular season with.