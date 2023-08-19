Article

Steelers Vs. Bills 2023 Week 2 Preseason Game: Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2023 Preseason Week 2 Game

Buffalo Bills (1-0) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)

Date: Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET

Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: KDKA-TV

Announcers: Bob Pompeani (play-by-play), Charlie Batch (analysis), Missi Matthews (field reporter)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analyst), Max Starks (field reporter)

Odds Line: Steelers +1

Steelers Injured Players

S Tre Norwood (leg)
DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot)
G Nate Herbig (shoulder)
ILB Nick Kwiatkoski (shoulder)
DT Keeanu Benton (ankle)

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER

Game Release:

steelers_aug_19_2023_vs_buffalo-bills_weekly_release
