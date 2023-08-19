Steelers To Pay Tribute To The Late Stan Savran At Tonight’s Game

A classy gesture by the Pittsburgh Steelers for tonight’s preseason game, their only one at home, against the Buffalo Bills. As tweeted out by Steelers.com’s Bob Labriola, the team will have a seat in the press box for the late Stan Savran, who died earlier this year.

Flowers, a photo of Savran, and note that reads “Forever Love The Show” will take his seat in the press box.

Kudos to the @SteelersPRDept for this tribute to the late Stan Savran, which adorns his seat in the press box at @AcrisureStadium. Very classy. pic.twitter.com/DfI2moLrdZ — Bob Labriola (@BobLabriola) August 19, 2023

As Labriola notes, the idea was spearheaded by the team’s PR department, led by Burt Lauten.

Savran was a Pittsburgh sports media legend, working in the community for decades. The note comes from the running line of “Stan, love the show” from his Sportsbeat show callers, a broadcast he hosted for over a decade. Savran was a titan of the industry and liked and respected by all those new him, including us, who were grateful for the chance to be guests on his show.

In recent years, Savran hosted his radio show and gave his opinion on the team. He also worked with the Steelers to interview several former legends like OT Jon Kolb, LB Greg Lloyd, and CB Mel Blount.

Savran battled cancer in recent years and died in mid-June at the age of 76.

At the time, here’s what Team President Art Rooney II said about him.

“He was a true professional,” Rooney said via Steelers’ Nation Radio. “Just brought so much enthusiasm to sports in general. And by the same token, never took himself or anything too seriously. He was fun to work with. Didn’t take himself seriously.”

In addition to honoring Savran, the Steelers will unveil a Franco Harirs jersey retirement display at 5 PM/EST ahead of tonight’s kickoff. Harris’ No. 32 was retired Christmas Eve of last year, just days after his sudden death.