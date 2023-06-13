Steelers Team President Art Rooney II Remembers Stan Savran: ‘A True Professional’

The Pittsburgh sports world is still dealing with the loss of media legend Stan Savran, who died Monday evening after a battle with cancer. One of the most respected and recognizable names in Pittsburgh sports, Savran covered the city for decades. He had a close relationship with the Steelers, not just from reporting on the team but also serving on the team’s Hall of Honor Committee and conducting interviews for Steelers.com.

Appearing on Steelers Nation Radio Tuesday, Steelers’ Team President Art Rooney II remembered Savran’s life and all the contributions he gave to the city.

“He was a true professional,” Rooney told SNR. “Just brought so much enthusiasm to sports in general. And by the same token, never took himself or anything too seriously. He was fun to work with. Didn’t take himself seriously.”

Savran was involved in all aspects of media. He got his Pittsburgh start in radio but served as a sports anchor in television and guest columnists for the local papers. He brought a level-headedness to his opinions not often seen today. His knowledge of the game ran deep and Rooney respected Savran’s ability to talk about Steelers from all eras, not just modern-day names.

“He knew his business,” Rooney said. “He could speak about going back all the way into the sixties. Talk about players who played in that era and loved talking about it. Loved being part of those conversations.”

It’s why Savran was one of the top names on the Steelers’ Hall of Honor committee, which remembers players from today’s era but also from long ago. He was a credible name who could discuss and advocate for players from the pre-Noll era, names largely forgotten to time. Rooney shared the story that just a week ago Savran submitted his 2023 Hall of Honor candidate names.

Since the news of his death, there’s been an outpouring of well-wishes to his family and remembrance of his life and the impact he had on the Pittsburgh sports community, all the way until the end.

“Just a remarkable professional,” Rooney said. “He loved what he was doing.”