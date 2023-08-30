Steelers Offensive ‘Triplets’ Ranked 26th In NFL

While the Pittsburgh Steelers have been gaining a lot of hype from analysts after their strong preseason, NFL Next Gen Stats analyst Keegan Abdoo isn’t sold on the Steelers’ core. Abdoo ranked Pittsburgh’s offensive triplets (quarterback, running back, top pass catcher) of Kenny Pickett, Najee Harris and Diontae Johnson 26th in the NFL.

“I’m certainly lower than many on Pickett, whose rookie-year production in 2022 was bolstered by smooth operation in the quick game, where he completed +8.0% of his passes over expected (second in the NFL). When Pickett was forced to hold the ball for longer than 2.5 seconds last season, however, he threw more than twice as many interceptions (nine) as he did touchdowns (four). I need to see more out of Pickett working in rhythm before I think of him as a long-term starter,” Abdoo wrote.

“Johnson has earned targets at a high rate despite facing press coverage on at least 30 percent of his routes in each of his four seasons as a pro. Harris has struggled with efficiency in each of his two seasons in the league, but the bruising back should have more room to gain some steam behind a revamped offensive line in his third year.”

The concerns on Pickett are fair given most of his success in the regular season last year came in the quick passing game. Pickett also didn’t really push the ball downfield as much, but that’s something he’s shown can be a nice part of his game this preseason. Abdoo has Pickett ranked 27th among quarterbacks, and that’s a ranking that he’s going to try to make look silly when the season starts.

Harris was ranked 16th among running backs, which is fair, but Johnson was a little too low for me, coming in at No. 24 among wide receivers. While his numbers took a step back last season in an offense that just didn’t throw for many touchdowns, with only 12 all season and none for Johnson, he’s one of the league’s best route-runners and will look to prove that he can be one of the best receivers in the league again this year. With George Pickens alongside him, I think Johnson can have a really impressive season.

The ranking certainly looks a little low, especially given how much buzz the Steelers have gotten lately, but they to show they can carry their preseason momentum into the regular season. You can’t totally buy in just based off the preseason, and it seems as if Abdoo has his doubts. But the Steelers defense is still going to be an elite unit, and if this group of triplets is one of the lower-rated groups in the league, the Steelers are still a team that will be able to compete regardless.

The rating was also heavily influenced by Next Gen Stats and some more analytical-based stats that Abdoo referenced. Pickett proved in the second half of last season that he can win games. He’s found ways to do it, leading the team on game-winning drives in back-to-back weeks, and at the end of the day, winning is all that matters. So as long as Pickett continues to show his winning mindset, and Johnson keeps getting open and Harris wears the defense down, the Steelers will be just fine.