Steelers Odds To Win AFC North Jump From +550 To +440

The confidence in the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers is growing after an impressive 3-0 preseason, with their odds to win the AFC North moving from +550 to +440. While a $100 bet on Pittsburgh previously would’ve made $550, now a $100 bet would only make $440. John Ewing, a data and public relations analyst on Bet MGM, first passed along the info about the odds change.

.@steelers have moved from +550 to +450 to win AFC North. 33% of bets (most) are on Steelers to win division at @BetMGM. pic.twitter.com/VK8iDALDRR — John Ewing (@johnewing) August 29, 2023

Despite having increased odds, the Steelers are still long shots to win the division. The Cleveland Browns have +375 odds, the Baltimore Ravens are sitting at +220, while the Cincinnati Bengals are at +155. There seems to be growing confidence in the Steelers and Browns, as the Browns saw their odds jump from +400 at open, while the Bengals fell from their +125 open. The Ravens slightly rose from +225 to +220.

With Pittsburgh’s first-team offense scoring on every drive they played in and first-team defense not allowing a point throughout the preseason, the confidence in Vegas rising for the Steelers makes a lot of sense. Per Ewing, 33% of bets are on Pittsburgh to win the division, higher than any other team in the AFC North.

The Steelers eeked out a 9-8 finish last season after starting the year 2-6, and bettors seem to buy that the second-half turnaround coupled with a strong offseason under GM Omar Khan have the Steelers in line to take the division. No team has won the AFC North three years in a row since the current iteration in 2002, and with the Bengals back-to-back division champs, their reign in the division could be over. That looks even more likely when you consider uncertainty regarding QB Joe Burrow, who suffered a calf strain early in training camp and has yet to return to practice.

Pittsburgh’s defense is going to be strong, especially with OLB T.J. Watt now healthy. Watt’s a game-wrecker and one of the most valuable defenders in football, and having him around for hopefully a full season will be important for the Steelers. The key for the Steelers to be good enough to potentially win the AFC North will be the offense continuing to show the progress they made throughout training camp and the preseason and taking a leap in the regular season.

If the offense continues to improve and looks good in 2023, the Steelers will be right in the thick of the division battle. It’s a tough division, but with the Steelers defense as good as anyone’s and the offense looking to ascend to that next level, it makes sense why bettors are confident in the team’s chances, especially with the longest odds in the division.